‘There has never been a better time for a musician…’

The independent music scene is picking up pace, much like in the 90s, with many young and talented artistes putting forth their inventive creations, which are lapped up on social media. Of the numerous up-and-coming musicians emerging on the scene, the Indore-based singer-songwriter Ashwin Adwani is one of the talented and promising.
With his latest single ‘Unke Rangon Mein’, a soothing synth-pop production striking the right chord with music-lovers, Ashwin is all set to work on more exciting singles and even bring out an EP in the coming year.
The talented artiste who is inspired by songwriters such as Ed Sheeran and Lauv, talks about his latest single, the current music scene, his future plans and much more in this chat with Deepa Natarajan Lobo.
Did you always want to be a musician? What brought you into music?
I grew up in a family with no background in music, but music was always around in some shape or form. My father had a huge cassette collection that I used to go through every day. I think the introduction to so much music at such an early age had a big influence on me and helped me get into music.
Tell us a bit about your new song ‘Unke Rangon Main’.
We are living in an era where life has become so fast-paced that we don’t even stop for a second and fully absorb our experiences. Amidst this fast-paced life, rarely do we come across a new face that makes us feel like we’ve known them for ages. It’s a song about just that. New people, deciding to live in your heart rent-free and your whole world getting a tad bit more colourful because of them.
What is the music scene like in Indore?
I feel Indore has always been a hub of talent. Many musicians from here have gone on to do some amazing things. So, it is safe to say that the scene here is pretty popping.
What do you think of the current music scene?
There has never been a better time than now to be an independent musician. There is too much information out there about how to make, release and promote your own music. There are also labels like the one I work with - Molfa Music - that are artiste-oriented and just a delight.
What are the challenges of being an independent artiste?
I think the biggest challenge is to find the right collaborators. There are many people who have some amazing music in their bank but just because they can’t find the right producers or engineers to get their song right, they fail to put it out.
Who are your favourite artistes? Any dream artiste that you would like to work with?
I have been listening to a lot of Diljit Dosanjh recently. A collaboration with Diljit ‘paaji’ would be the stuff of dreams.
What do you do in your free time?
I love cooking. For some reason, I find a lot of peace while cooking. Fun fact - if anyone is ever at my place for a jam, I always cook something for them and do not let them go home on an empty stomach.
What are your future projects?
Currently, I am working on a bunch of singles that will come out next. Hopefully, I will bring out an EP sometime next year, fingers crossed. Post that, we will take all of that music to the fans on tour.
