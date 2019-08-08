This tool can intercept, manipulate texts on WhatsApp

Check Point security researchers demoed an encryption vulnerability found in WhatsApp messenger app at the ongoing Black Hat convention in Las Vegas.

This is said to be a followup report of the Check Point's cybersecurity report in 2018. Experts had discovered a threat in WhatsApp and also had developed a tool, which could intercept and manipulate text in the messenger app.

This vulnerability allows a malicious user to circulate fake news, create fraud and even completely change, every character in a quote, Check Point security expert said.

Check Point has informed the Facebook-owned company about the issue.

Taking cognizance of the severity of the threat, WhatsApp has managed to fix it partially. But, text manipulation vulnerability remains a big threat.



WhatsApp text manipulation test; Picture credit: Check Point Research paper



Here are some of the ways, a hacker could hoodwink a WhatsApp user:

1) Use the ‘quote’ feature in a group conversation to change the identity of the sender, even if that person is not a member of the group.

2) Alter the text of someone else’s reply, essentially putting words in their mouth.

3) Send a private message to another group participant that is disguised as a public message for all, so when the targeted individual responds, it’s visible to everyone in the conversation.

The company has managed to fix the above mentioned third vulnerability, which allowed a hacker to send the victim's private reply message illegally to all members of the group.

This seems to be a tricky situation, as it has come to light that WhatsApp's strict encryption 'protobuf2 protocol' doesn't allow the company to track message exchanged between the users. So, it's almost impossible for the company to know whether the message is intercepted and manipulated.

"Given all the chatter, the potential for online scams, rumors, and fake news is huge. Threat actors have an additional weapon in their arsenal to leverage the messaging platform for their malicious intentions," Check Point report said.

It can be noted that WhatsApp has more than 1.5 billion active users in 180 countries. These issues have to be fixed at the earliest. As of now, there are no reported cases of text manipulation on WhatsApp messenger apps of the public.

Check out the Check Point's WhatsApp hack test video below:

This is a developing story. DH has sought a response from WhatsApp. Stay tuned.

