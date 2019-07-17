This Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro unit will cost Rs 4.8 lakh

After weeks of speculations, Xiaomi unveiled the company's flagship smartphone Redmi K20 Pro along with mid-range Redmi K20 on July 17 in New Delhi.

The company also made a surprise announcement of the special edition 24 Carat Gold encased Redmi K20 Pro. It did not reveal the release date, but confirmed that it intends to sell around 20 units for anywhere between Rs 4,80,000 and Rs 5,00,000. It also added that the money may be used to donate to a charity or any goodwill activities.

The limited-edition model comes with 24 Carat pure gold-based shell on the back and just above the base in the left, it will come with diamond-encrusted 'K'. The one, which Xiaomi vice president (global) Manu Kumar Jain was showing to the media had 'M' character on it.

Rest of the hardware is the same as the standard Redmi K20 Pro. It flaunts a 6.39-inch full HD+ AMOLED HDR display with an in-screen fingerprint sensor. It also comes with Gorilla Glass 5 shield and 3D glass cover. On the back, it boasts a glossy premium shell with gradient finish.

Under-the-hood, it comes with a powerful 7nm-class Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB/8GB LPDDRX4 RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB storage (UFS 2.1) and a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support.

The Redmi K20 Pro boasts feature-rich triple camera, 48MP (with Sony IMx586 sensor, F1.85 aperture), 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens and 8MP telephoto lens on the back. And, a 20MP pop-up selfie camera.



Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Flame Red variant; Picture credit: DH Photo/Rohit KVN



The standard Redmi K20 comes with almost the same design language and internal hardware but differ in two aspects. It houses Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and supports 18W charging.

Rest of the features including the display, battery capacity, and the camera remains the same as the Redmi K20 Pro.

The hosting the Redmi K20 series sale on July 22 on Flipkart, Mi.com and Mi Home at 12;00 pm onwards. It will be made available in partner retail chains across India in the coming weeks.

The Redmi K20 Pro comes in two variants-- 6GB RAM +128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 27,999 and Rs 31,999, respectively. On the other hand, the generic Redmi K20 will be offered in -- 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB--for Rs 21,999 and Rs 23,999, respectively.

Key specifications of Redmi K20 Pro:

Display: 6.39-inch full HD+ (2340x1080p) AMOLED HDR display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, DC dimming, 91.9 screen-to-body ratio, 3D glass cover

OS: Android Pie-based MIUI 10

Processor: 7nm-class Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core (2.8GHz kryo 485 x 1 + 2.42GHz Kryo 485 x 3 + 1.8GHz Kryo 485 x 4) with Adreno 640 GPU

RAM (LPDDR4X)+ Storage (UFS 2.1): 6GB + 64GB/ 6GB RAM +128GB/ 8GB + 128GB/ 8GB + 256GB

Primary camera: 48MP (with 1/2-inch Sony IMX586, F1.75 aperture,0.8um pixe size, 6P lens) + 8MP telephoto lens (with 1/4-inch OV8856 sensor, F2.4 aperture, 1.12um pixel size, 2 x lossless zoom)+ 13MP 124.8-degree ultra-wide angle lens (with 1/3-inch Samsung S5K3L6,F2.4 aperture, 1.12um pixel size), autolaser focus and LED flash

Front camera: 20MP sensor with F2.2 aperture, 0.8um pixel size

Battery: 4,000mAh with 27W fast charging capability

Add-ons: dual-SIM (type: nano), dual 4G-LTE , in-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, Qualcomm Aqstic WCD9340 Hi-Fi audio

Colours: Flame Red/Glacier Blue/Carbon Fiber Black

Dimensions & Weight: 156.7 x 74.3 x 8.8 mm & 191g

Key specifications of Redmi K20:

Display: 6.39-inch full HD+ (2340x1080p) AMOLED HDR display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, DC dimming, 91.9 screen-to-body ratio, 3D glass cover

OS: Android Pie-based MIUI 10

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 octa-core (2.2GHz core x 2 + 1.8GHz x 6) with Adreno 618 GPU

RAM (LPDDR4X)+ Storage (UFS 2.1): 6GB + 64GB/ 6GB RAM +128GB

Primary camera: 48MP (with 1/2-inch Sony IMX586, F1.75 aperture,0.8um pixe size, 6P lens) + 8MP telephoto lens (with 1/4-inch OV8856 sensor, F2.4 aperture, 1.12um pixel size, 2 x lossless zoom)+ 13MP 124.8-degree ultra-wide angle lens (with 1/3-inch Samsung S5K3L6,F2.4 aperture, 1.12um pixel size), autolaser focus and LED flash

Front camera: 20MP sensor with F2.2 aperture, 0.8um pixel size

Battery: 4,000mAh with 18W fast charging capability

Add-ons: dual-SIM (type: nano), dual 4G-LTE , in-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, Qualcomm Aqstic WCD9340 Hi-Fi audio

Colours: Carbon Black/Flame Red/Glacier Blue

Dimensions & Weight: 156.7 x 74.3 x 8.8 mm & 191g

