Today's Horoscope | April 3, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 02 April 2024, 18:30 IST
Aries
Property investments will pay off. Look into challenging situations that will test your mettle and abilities. You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends. \
Lucky Colour: violet
Lucky Number: 5
Taurus
Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues.
Lucky Colour: gold
Lucky Number: 2
Gemini
You have a lot of mental energy and are likely to come up with a clever solution or a very workable plan. Money flow good. You've been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you've fallen into.
Lucky Colour: white
Lucky Number: 3
Cancer
By allowing things to flow outside your expectations you may add in a new dimension that hadn't occurred to you till now. Watch out for new romances because some of them may not be what you expect.
Lucky Colour: peach
Lucky Number: 8
Leo
There are new directions for you and you will be recognized for your abilities and talents . Share your winnings and praise with others and be grateful. Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious
about being confronted by certain people.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Number: 6
Virgo
If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. There could be ups and downs. It may not be a great time for romance for you - be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities.
Lucky Colour: Honey
Lucky Number: 9
Libra
Confrontations, not always hostile occur. A time to negotiate contracts. A fresh view of an old financial problem can help you sort out your financial tangles. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life.
Lucky Colour: Indigo
Lucky Number: 4
Scorpio
A sudden burst of energy could invoke unnecessary confrontations at work Partnerships will prosper and bring luck. Hassles with your boss are sure to erupt if you speak your mind. Be tolerant, but don't let any one take you for granted.
Lucky Colour: Orange
Lucky number: 7
Sagittarius
Partnerships will prosper and bring luck Your self- confidence is in top gear as romance blooms today. Your love life has been slow, it is time to make a move and state your needs.
Lucky Colour: Cerise
Lucky Number: 1
Capricorn
Relationships come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might think. Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make better working routine.
Lucky Colour: Pink
Lucky Number: 5
Aquarius
Events today will give reason to smile. You feel more confident now about where you are heading. Accept invites to parties and gatherings, as they will put you in the path of important people and help you network.
Lucky Colour: Purple
Lucky number: 6
Pisces
A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love.
Lucky Colour: Ivory
Lucky Number: 8
DH Web Desk