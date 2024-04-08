Today's Horoscope | April 9, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 08 April 2024, 18:31 IST
Aries
You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance. An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise.
Lucky colour: Coffee
Number: 1
Taurus
Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively.
Lucky colour: Beige
Number: 6
Gemini
Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future. Domestic life could be enhanced by changes.
Lucky colour: Lavender
Number: 3
Cancer
It is time to go through your possessions and get rid of what's not needed. If you have loose ends hanging about in your life, remove them. This is a moving-on time with much sorting to do and the need for changes knocking at the door.
Lucky colour: Lemon
Number: 5
Leo
By allowing things to flow outside your expectations you may add in a new dimension that hadn't occurred to you till now. Watch out for new romances because some of them may not be what you expect.
Lucky colour: Orange
Number: 8
Virgo
You need to calm down your curiosity and the need for stimulation. Be aware of relationship issues, as one may turn out to be not doing so well and you have to reassess there. Be honest with yourself and others and you'll be doing fine.
Lucky colour: White
Number: 4
Libra
A chance meeting will take you by surprise. Prepare to look at your past experiences in order to make the right decision today. A perfect day for love and romance. Your efforts can bring you recognition, but beware the office sneak.
Lucky colour: Amethyst
Number: 2
Scorpio
A close friend will help you overcome all difficulties. You might misunderstand the initiatives of a business partner. You may be dealing with a need to review your communications or to handle excess attention to problem areas and outside interests.
Lucky colour: Jade
Number: 7
Sagittarius
A good time to slow down, and make a list of your priorities. You could be questioning recent alliances or choices, and now is the time to get yourself back on track by making important adjustments.
Lucky colour: Tangerine
Number: 9
Capricorn
Lucky colour: Honey
Number: 3
Aquarius
Lucky colour: Mustard
Number: 6
Pisces
Your judgement goes askew, and you will have to rely on a partner for realistic ideas. Develop your sense of fair play. With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one. Lucky colour: Peach
Number: 7
DH Web Desk