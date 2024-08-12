Today's Horoscope – August 12, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 11 August 2024
Aries
Your personal magnetism continues, but self-indulgence could be avoided. Your energy is in top gear as you accomplish a lot more than you planned today. Colour: Honey; Number: 8
Taurus
A wonderful day for creative people. Your work will flow effortlessly. Watch out for minor ailments. A detractor in the guise of a friend is damaging your reputation. Colour: Maroon; Number: 3
Gemini
Your leadership qualities come to the fore today Your efforts and hard work will be rewarded. Dealing with personal, family, and home matters that have reached difficult proportions is essential. Children bring joy. Colour: Violet; Number: 7
Cancer
Affairs of the heart need caution, and a trusted friend may not deserve your trust. Inheritance, trusts and real estate bring in money for you. Travel highlighted. Colour: Yellow; Number: 1
Leo
You are feeling irritable. A good time for partnerships. The moon highlights matters of the heart today. finances loom large - investment, credit arrangements, the mortgage and any joint holdings. Colour: Lilac; Number: 4
Virgo
Today you may need to call on all your patience as you deal with difficult friends, family and colleagues! A female may be problematic or erratic. Communications or travel may be affected. Colour: Beige; Number: 2
Libra
Disharmony at home stressful. Avoid making unrealistic promises. Romantic relationships should stabilize. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life. You may be given a position of leadership or responsibility today. Colour: Lavender; Number: 5
Scorpio
Focus your efforts on your work. Insurance pay outs, tax rebates, or just plain luck makes it a great day. Use your charm, but don't sign or agree to anything. Don't divulge secret information. Colour: Apricot; Number: 6
Sagittarius
You are very clear and perceptive now. It's a good time to make a decision, come to an agreement, negotiate a deal. A fresh view of an old financial problem can help you sort out your financial tangles. Colour: Plum; Number: 9
Capricorn
Don't be quick to blame another today. You played a role in the misunderstanding, so take responsibility. Joint incomes may be the subject of your discussion. Colour: Lilac; Number: 8
Aquarius
You are sensitive to criticism. Conflict between desire and duty arises. Do not allow arrogant people interfere with your work. Transacting business, balancing your pay check and similar activities are emphasised today. Colour: Saffron; Number: 2
Pisces
A colleague or business partner could prove troublesome. Home- life brings joy. You will have original ideas, worth implementing, so take your time to put it all together and make a presentation. Colour: Ivory; Number: 3