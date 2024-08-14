Today's Horoscope – August 14, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 13 August 2024, 18:35 IST
Aries
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): Your judgement goes askew, and you will have to rely on a partner for realistic ideas. Develop your sense of fair play. You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Delegating work seems like a good idea.
Lucky Colour: Silver Lucky Number: 8
Taurus
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): Agreements, contracts, and joining your efforts with others successful. A person in authority may offer help. Take your time when dealing with financial issues. Pay for a professional opinion if you can.
Lucky Colour: Mustard Lucky Number: 5
Gemini
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): Good time for public relations and sales. Focus your excitement and enthusiasm on a specific task. Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love.
Lucky Colour: Platinum Lucky Number: 3
Cancer
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): Long overdue debts will be paid to you and old accounts will be settled. Health problems are usually self-induced caused by depression, stress, and extreme physical activities.
Lucky Colour: Ebony Lucky Number: 7
Leo
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): Communications of all kinds successful. Expect a rapid pace with numerous transactions, letters, phone calls. A busy day. you need to be careful about overextending yourself.
Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 2
Virgo
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): You could find that children will be a handful. You will get upset over trivial matters. You may be able to move ahead in your chosen professional field. Financially a very steady position.
Lucky Colour: Lavender Lucky Number: 6
Libra
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): Talks with business people may lead to important opportunities. Today, you're efficient, industrious, and express yourself in a winning manner. Do relax a little.
Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 9
Scorpio
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): A feeling of achievement prevails. Avoid confrontation with family or female associates. Some people are unpredictable and evasive--and trouble you. Your loyalty is keeping you from seeing facts.
Lucky Colour: Coffee Lucky Number: 4
Sagittarius
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22): A difficult friend or colleague will thaw soon. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. A conflict may arise inside you - emotions or hard reality. Being tactful you will learn to cope with the situation today.
Lucky number: 1 Lucky Colour: Purple
Capricorn
CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20): Your emotions are causing you confusion. It is time to communicate and put things in perspective. It is the time to believe in yourself, make choices and take appropriate action. A dominating woman will need to be tackled diplomatically.
Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 5
Aquarius
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): You are erratic and your mood swings may make you feel isolated. Time to throw a party! Inheritance, trusts and real estate bring in money for you. Expect celebrations and a reunion with old friends.
Lucky Colour: peach Lucky Number: 3
Pisces
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): Romance and all pleasurable leisure activities seem a long time ago for you. A good time to take a break, unwind and take a firm stand in matters of the heart. Spend some time in contemplation or meditation.
Lucky Colour: apricot Lucky Number: 6