Today's Horoscope – February 17, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 17 February 2024, 01:02 IST
Aries
Be careful of your health and pay attention to any telltale signs of illness. Take it easy if you have problems and make plans for further down the track. Avoid the need to speak out as strongly as you usually do and you'll fare much better. Colour: White Number: 3
6 seconds ago
ADVERTISEMENT
Taurus
If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. There could be ups and downs with losses and gains . Be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities. Colour: Grey Number:6
6 seconds ago
Gemini
Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so. Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt. Colour: Jade Number:8
6 seconds ago
Cancer
piritual encounter could be enlightening. The occult fascinates you. A good day to start a writing project. You’ve become bored with your usual routine and you’ll be going to great lengths to make life more exciting. Colour: Olive-Green Number: 5
6 seconds ago
Leo
a perfect day for love and romance. Your efforts can bring you recognition, but beware the office sneak. A change to your routine may make you feel uncomfortable at first, but go with the flow and show how good you can be at adapting to new situations. Colour: Peach Number:4
6 seconds ago
Virgo
A lucky phase for finance. Benefits or gains from abroad indicated. Travel and long voyages on the cards. Love works a miracle today and you start to see with clarity what needs to be done to make your life a better place to be. Colour: sapphire Number:7
6 seconds ago
Libra
Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position. Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. Colour: Blue Number: 9
6 seconds ago
Scorpio
You need to re-evaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look inadequate. Colour: Ivory Number: 2
6 seconds ago
Sagittarius
If the past keeps surfacing in a relationship, aim to deal with it once and for all. Identify guilt that might also be holding you back from seeking out happiness. You have not been totally honest with yourself, so re-examine your motives. Colour: Opal Number: 1
6 seconds ago
Capricorn
Your partner will enjoy helping out. A friendship you took for granted could surprise you with a new twist now. Be prepared to accept the positive contributions and influences of others in your life. Colour: Purple Number: 4
6 seconds ago
Aquarius
Mars aspecting our sign makes you hasty. It is important to keep cool and analyse the situation. Watch out for clashes with romantic partners or close associates. Strive for a balance between work and rest. Colour: Purple Number: 7
6 seconds ago
Pisces
Your creativity is high but spells of moodiness mar the otherwise excellent day. Keep an eye on your health as you may suffer from gradual loss of energy. Seek good
independent advice on any projects. Colour: Scarlet Number: 3