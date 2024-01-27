Today's Horoscope - January 27, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 26 January 2024, 18:43 IST
Aries
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): Property investments will pay off. Look into challenging situations that will test your mettle and abilities. You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends.
Lucky Colour: Onion-pink Lucky Number: 1
Taurus
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues.
Lucky Colour: Tomato-red Lucky Number: 3
Gemini
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): You have a lot of mental energy and are likely to come up with a clever solution or a very workable plan. Money flow good. You've been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you've fallen into.
Lucky Colour: Lime-green Lucky Number: 5
Cancer
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): You are a very family-oriented person and will go out of your way to maintain peace at home. But your elder sibling – a brother or a sister is pulling you in for a very unnecessary quarrel. Best to talk it over and clear the air. A lucky day with a fun outing at the end.
Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 6
Leo
LEO :(Jul 23 -Aug 21): Focus on what you can do, and don’t worry about thing that are not in your control. You seem to be moody and down-hearted. Relax - things have a way of falling into place. The Universe is offering you a great deal, but you need to listen to it calling you.
Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 8
Virgo
VIRGO :( Aug 22 - Sept 23): Expect good news and a shift in your career profile which will largely be due to the effort of your hard work. Avoid being too controlling in a relationship and trying to force issues which have to be negotiated. Get in touch with your inner self through meditation, prayer and service.
Lucky Colour: Honey Lucky Number: 4
Libra
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do.
Lucky Colour: Indigo Lucky Number: 1
Scorpio
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22):You could be under considerable mental tension or feel hemmed in by an overly traditional mental atmosphere. Small details occupy your mind today. Arrangements that you make for your work open many doors.
Lucky Colour: Jade Lucky Number: 7
Sagittarius
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22): You will receive public attention for your work. Don’t get entangled in work you wish to keep secret. Information about finances that could be important is incoming. Try to be more forthcoming. Watch out for quarrelsome people and avoid arguing as it's just a waste of precious energy.
Lucky Colour: Amethyst Lucky Number 5
Capricorn
CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20): Be professional, and you will advance much more quickly. Your irritability will lead to family squabbles. A dominating woman will need to be tackled diplomatically.
Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 9
Aquarius
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Overwork and stress can affect health. A good day to unwind and communicate with friends. Cash slow. You’re paying too much attention to what other people are saying and not enough to how you feel.
Lucky Colour: Mauve Lucky Number: 7
Pisces
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): A partner is demanding and wanting more of your time and attention than you are willing to give. It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues.
Lucky Colour: Blue-green Lucky Number: 3
