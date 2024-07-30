Today's Horoscope – July 30, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 29 July 2024, 18:39 IST
Aries
Doubts about current goals or alliances might in fact help you to slow down long enough to make important adjustments, and getting back on track is the focus now. Group activities will promote new love relationships. Colour: Mustard Number: 3
Taurus
Today you will pick up where you left off with someone from your past. Dealing with personal, family, and home matters that have reached difficult proportions is essential.
Colour: Maroon Number: 2
Gemini
You will manage to complete an important project . Your family may feel upset with your plans. This is an excellent time to see what has been tripping you up and for taking steps to make the necessary adjustments to bring back more balance to your life.
Colour: yellow Number:5
Cancer
Do not make any decisions in haste. Self-deception about relationships is a problem. You will be up and down emotionally. Relaxing and trusting that things will be okay if you take some needed rest can be difficult for you these days, but very necessary. Colour: Lilac Number: 6
Leo
Try not to let relatives or friends cause any friction with your partner. Stay mellow. This is a good time to clearly see what may have been preventing you from achieving your goals
Colour: Amber Number: 8
Virgo
Much is happening in romance- a lucky phase when the opposite sex will find you very attractive. Financial gain is possible. If you may have recently been dealing with self-doubt and fear of making changes, this is an ideal time to face fears of moving forward.
Colour: Tan Number: 3
Libra
You can’t go wrong today - everything you do may turn out fine. News from abroad fortunate. Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right.
Colour: Blue Number: 7
Scorpio
A perfect day for love and romance. Your efforts can bring you recognition, but beware the office sneak. The day could reveal important information about so-called friends. A friend may turn against you so watch your words and be sure to return favours.
Colour: Peach Number: 9
Sagittarius
Your ego could be bruised today. Avoid conflict with male colleagues/ associates. Don't let your personal problems interfere with your professional responsibilities. Be extra careful with your valuables; loss and theft are evident today .
Colour: Mauve Number: 4
Capricorn
Secret information will be an eye-opener today! a home matter demands attention. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future.
Colour: Green Number: 6
Aquarius
A fortunate phase when Moon and Venus are protecting your interests. So go all out for it. Don't betray other's secrets, or you will only find your personal issues out in the open.
Colour: Scarlet Number: 8
Pisces
Insincere gestures of friendliness may be misleading. Avoid long journeys. A lack of support recently has made you review the way you see a certain person in your life. Your love life has been slow, it is time to make a move and state your needs.
Colour: Mango number: 5
Amara Ramdev