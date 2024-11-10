Today's Horoscope – November 10, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 09 November 2024, 18:35 IST
Aries
ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19): Joining a local sports team could ignite a new passion for teamwork. Crafting a DIY gift for a friend might showcase your creative side. Setting a new personal goal can lead to exciting challenges.
Lucky Colour: Cherry-Red Lucky Number: 2
Taurus
TAURUS (Apr 20 - May 20): Learning a new language might open doors to understanding different cultures. Baking your favourite treat could be a soothing activity. Planting a tree in your community brings long-term satisfaction.
Lucky Colour: Taupe Lucky Number: 3
Gemini
GEMINI (May 21 - Jun 20): Starting a weekly vlog can enhance your communication skills and creativity. A casual gathering at your place might spark engaging conversations. Exploring a historical site could offer a unique perspective on your city. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 5
Cancer
CANCER (Jun 21 - Jul 22): Hosting a movie night might bring friends closer together. Trying out a new recipe can be a delightful culinary adventure. Taking time to sketch or paint could unlock your creative flow.
Lucky Colour: Silver Lucky Number: 6
Leo
LEO (Jul 23 - Aug 22): Organizing a sports event in your community can showcase your leadership. A spontaneous act of kindness might brighten someone's day and yours. Engaging in a new hobby could lead to a passion.
Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 8
Virgo
VIRGO (Aug 23 - Sep 22): Learning a new software skill can enhance your professional repertoire. A nature walk could provide clarity and inspiration. Setting up a weekly meet-up with friends might enrich your social life.
Lucky Colour: Beige Lucky Number: 4
Libra
LIBRA (Sep 23 - Oct 22): Engaging in volunteer work can enrich your life and help those in need. A leisurely day spent exploring a new part of town might bring delightful surprises. Reconnecting with a distant relative could unearth interesting family stories.
Lucky Colour: Sky-Blue Lucky Number: 7
Scorpio
SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21): Delving into a mystery novel or film series could captivate your imagination. An impromptu gathering with friends might strengthen your bonds. Researching a topic of interest can lead to unexpected discoveries.
Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 1
Sagittarius
SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21): Joining a photography class can unveil a new perspective on the world. Hosting a game night might lead to fun and laughter. A day spent volunteering at an animal shelter could be heartwarming.
Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 3
Capricorn
CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19): Building a piece of furniture might bring a sense of achievement. A heart-to-heart talk with a mentor could provide clarity on a career decision. Setting aside time for a hobby can be a source of joy.
Colour: Charcoal-Grey Number:9
Aquarius
AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18): Starting a community book club can stimulate intellectual conversations. A day of digital detox might help you reconnect with your surroundings. Experimenting with home automation could streamline your daily life.
Lucky Colour: Aquamarine Lucky Number: 5
Pisces
PISCES (Feb 19 - Mar 20): Painting or drawing can be an outlet for your vivid imagination. A long walk by the water might bring peace and new ideas. Writing a poem about your dreams could be surprisingly enlightening.
Lucky Colour: Sea-Green Lucky Number: 2
Amara Ramdev