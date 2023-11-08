JOIN US
Today's Horoscope - November 9, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 08 November 2023, 17:46 IST
Aries
Controversial subjects should be avoided at all costs. Be discreet and avoid secret assignations. Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 1
Taurus
Put your efforts into your work or money-making ventures rather than your emotional life today. Money comes from an unexpected source. Don't hesitate to go ahead with any plans for entertainment. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 3
Gemini
Use your charm, but don't sign or agree to anything. A junket comes through. In-laws are troublesome. Romance will unfold if you take trips or get together with friends. Lucky Colour: Scarlet Lucky Number: 6
Cancer
Try not to judge new faces harshly. Let down your defenses, as romance beckons. A family member may be moody, so plan a quiet evening at home. Lucky Colour: Ivory Lucky Number: 8
Leo
A fresh view of an old financial problem can help you sort out your financial tangles. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life. Travel may have unforeseen risks or could sap your energy. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 4
Virgo
Any action you take could be far-reaching - especially with regard to domestic arrangements and long-term partnerships. Don't interfere in other people's affairs, being diplomatic is the key, as discretion is the better part of valor. Lucky Colour: Linen Lucky Number: 9
Libra
Now that the channels of communication have been opened, you can't afford to clam up again. Profitable phase from a financial standpoint. Means to increase your income will arise, and new investments will be profitable. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 7
Scorpio
Unexpected events and breaking free of confining situations and relationships are possible. Events today give you the chance to show how much you've matured. Impatience will be your worst enemy today. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 1
Sagittarius
Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much of you today. You are focusing on finances and stark reality. Plans over property, living conditions, or financial plans for the long term need to be discussed fully. Lucky Colour: Sky-Blue Lucky Number: 6
Capricorn
Any action you take could be far-reaching - especially with regard to domestic arrangements and long-term partnerships. Try not to judge new faces harshly. Let down your defenses, as romance beckons. Lucky Colour: Aquamarine Lucky Number: 5
Aquarius
A day to feel positive. You will host a party or a party will be held in your honor. Relationships come under the spotlight, and you should not worry so much about what others might think. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 2
Pisces
Avoid public displays of luxury and wealth. Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make a better working routine. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 3
DH Web Desk
