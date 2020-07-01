Top 5 alternatives to CamScanner app for mobiles

Apps that capture hard documents and instantly transform them into editable digital formats truly save users from the hassle of using more complicated external devices like printers and scanners. While Chinese app CamScanner may have been leading in the category of such apps, here is a compilation of some of the best apps available in the market place to serve as a quality replacement for CamScanner:

Laserfiche

Laserfiche is a platform used to upload photos, documents, audios and videos. The app allows you easily search and access to various file types, including PDF, Word, Excel, JPEG and more. Equipped with field-level encryption and security controls, the Laserfiche app ensures secure sharing and uploading of the user’s files.



Laserfiche on Google Play Store (screen-grab)



Pocket Scanner

The app converts your device into a portable document scanner. It allows you to create JPEG scans and convert your documents, notes, whiteboards, and receipts to multipage PDFs. The app has a built-in document reader, browser and QR code reader. Premium Pocket Scanner features include PDF annotation tools, freehand writing and seamless file storage without limitations amongst others.



Pocket Scanner on Google Play store (screen-shot)



ABBYY FineReader client

ABBY FineReader is an OCR (optical character recognition) system. With this application, documents can be converted and edited in a variety of other formats including Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft PowerPoint, Rich Text Format, HTML, PDF/A, searchable PDF, CSV and txt files. It provides a more professional way to digitize documents.



ABBYY FineReader client on Google Play store (screen-grab)



IBM Datacap

An IBM venture, the software helps users to capture and organize business documents, in addition to extracting text information from image documents. Datacap also supports multiple channel capture by processing paper documents on different devices.



IBM Datacap Mobile on Google Play store (screen-grab)



Kofax Capture



Kofax Capture on Google Play store (screen-grab)



Kofax Capture helps the user to capture documents quickly and securely, whether they are on paper or in a digital format. Documents are transformed into a uniform and easily editable format to ensure more efficiency to businesses.