Truecaller for Android gets group voice call, inbox cleaner and more

Over the years Truecaller has grown into a feature-rich must-have app. From being the best phone number identifier and a spam blocker to a user-friendly messenger app.

Now, the company is bringing more value-added features including group voice call, SMS inbox cleaner, and more.

Once updated to the latest version, users will be able to add up to eight participants to a call Also, the company said the Truecaller app will also help identify spam users in the group if they were added without the user’s knowledge.

Also, Truecaller is bringing the Smart SMS feature. It comes equipped with a new algorithm to separate genuine SMS from spam in the inbox. Also, it can work offline and nothing leaves the device, including all OTPs, bank SMSes, and financial information.

"Smart SMS is a powerful evolution to the SMS engine that has become even better at filtering out spam, categorizing useful information, reminding you of payments, and in general making your SMS inbox a more organised place," the company said.



New features coming to the Truecaller app. Credit: Truecaller



Initially, this feature will available to users in India, Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. It will soon be released in US, Sweden, Malaysia, Indonesia and Egypt.

The third important feature coming to the Truecaller app is the Inbox cleaner. As the name suggests, the new feature will help users clear out all those old, unwanted messages in a jiffy.

Users need not have to mark each SMS to delete them. They have to just tap on the Inbox Cleaner. There it will show a menu showing how many old OTPs and spam SMSes have accumulated in the messenger app. And, users just have to tap on the ‘clean up’ button and quickly and effectively remove old SMSes without affecting other important data.

For obvious reasons, in the first attempt, it will take a longer time to delete all the unwanted data, but from the second try, the process will be a seamless experience.

