Twitter goes crazy on 3rd anniversary of Demonetisation

Three years into the Modi-made demonetisation, Twitter Users denounce the Modi government and question its silence on the issue of its progress. The demonetisation scheme which was originally made to filter black money and reduce cash flow has been deemed ‘disastrous’; and on its third anniversary date, November 8th, has earned the epithet of the ‘black day’ for Indian economy.

Hashtags such as #DemonetisationDisaster, #3yearsofdemodisaster, #NotebandiSeMandiTak, #BlackDay and #demonetization were trending under top 10 in India and #DemonetisationDisaster trended #6 worldwide.

Here’s what some prominent figures had to say:

Today is the 3rd anniversary of the worst self-inflicted wound in the history of the Indian economy, the #DeMonetisationDisaster. Let us never forget what was done to our country by the impulsive wrong-headedness of a vainglorious autocrat. pic.twitter.com/nmh7l92aT6 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 8, 2019

3 years since #Demonetisation and every claim made by the government and those hailing it as a slayer of all evils has been turned on its head. It proved to be a disaster that has all but destroyed our economy. Anyone want to claim responsibility?#DeMonetisationDisaster — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 8, 2019

Other Twitter Users too, had their say:

“Pink, green, orange, purple, brown all colours money are there but where is that Black money “#JustAsking #DeMonetisationDisaster #Demonetisation pic.twitter.com/SXl0WIUcql — Chandrasekar N (@pingchandru) November 8, 2019

Moody Swings, Modi things :

More reasons to get November 8th off India's calendars. Today, exactly three years after the #DeMonetisationDisaster , Financial ratings company Moodys downgrades India investment rating to 'negative'. Sigh. Its the stupid, economy ! — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) November 8, 2019

Not all tweets were critical. Some wrote in defence of it:

3 years to the day India permanently solved Kashmir, Naxalism, black money, and entered a cashless transaction economy that's booming so big that there are way more jobs than new people we can reproduce. #DeMonetisationDisaster — Aisi Taisi Democracy (@AisiTaisiDemo) November 8, 2019

Demonetisation had made us go for Digitization. Even in the villages people are familiar with digital transactions. Plus now money is traceable. 👍 — Damodara Bhat (@BhatDamodara) November 8, 2019

Compiled by Farheen Khamar.