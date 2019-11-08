Twitter goes crazy on 3rd anniversary of Demonetisation

Three years into the Modi-made demonetisation, Twitter Users denounce the Modi government and question its silence on the issue of its progress. The demonetisation scheme which was originally made to filter black money and reduce cash flow has been deemed ‘disastrous’; and on its third anniversary date, November 8th, has earned the epithet of the ‘black day’ for Indian economy.

Hashtags such as #DemonetisationDisaster, #3yearsofdemodisaster, #NotebandiSeMandiTak, #BlackDay and #demonetization were trending under top 10 in India and #DemonetisationDisaster trended #6 worldwide.

Here’s what some prominent figures had to say:

 

 

 

 

Other Twitter Users too, had their say:

 

 

 

 

Not all tweets were critical. Some wrote in defence of it:

 

 

 

 

Compiled by Farheen Khamar.

