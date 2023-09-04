ULLAS—The Navbharat Saksharta Karyakram… beacon of education for all

By Archana Sharma Awasthi and Nishant Chakrabartty

Meet Smt. Radha Bai, whose life underwent a profound transformation after taking up basic reading and writing. She is now actively promoting the significance and joy of learning. Indeed, literacy has the power to turn lives around. Education and literacy serve as the roots of a tree, nourishing and strengthening an individual's growth and development.

Then there is Smt. Noor Bai from Madhya Pradesh—a woman who has gracefully weathered life's challenges, finding fulfillment in the journey. Etched onto her face are the experiences garnered from years of hard work and embracing motherhood. But amidst her resilience, there was always one regret—she could not gather the opportunity to gain basic literacy, leaving her reliant on others for much of her life. However, today, there is a spark in her eyes and a warm smile that's newfound. The source of her joy? The thrill of learning and acquiring foundational literacy and numeracy. Thanks to her daughter's loving guidance, she now proudly crafts her own words—a small yet profound triumph.

Delving into the heart of Uttar Pradesh, we see an inspiring initiative of promoting literacy, numeracy including digital literacy among prisoners, an example of the transformative effect of education—both personally and societally. Literacy acts as a gateway, propelling marginalised individuals into the mainstream and unlocking different personal and professional opportunities.

Recognising this transformative power of basic education and literacy, the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP) has set its sights on spreading the light of knowledge and learning far and wide. Embracing technology and community involvement, NEP brings a fresh wave of change, propelling education into a new era of inclusivity and accessibility.

The Education for All initiative, formerly known as Adult Education, is significantly changing the way we approach basic education. The previous definition of Adult Education was restrictive, as it only considered individuals above a certain age as beneficiaries. This approach limited the scope of education and left out young people who lost the opportunity of proper education. However, with the shift to Education for All, the definition has broadened, and young people who lacked education are now included among the learners. This change has allowed for a more inclusive approach to education, where individuals from all age groups and backgrounds can benefit from this initiative.

In April 2022, the Government of India launched an initiative called Nav Bharat Saksharta Karyakram, with a clear focus on Education for All. The program is rooted in the vision of the National Education Policy 2020 and aims to provide basic literacy (reading, writing and numeracy) besides critical life skills, digital and financial literacy, awareness about rights, vocational skills, etc. to non-literates aged 15 and above.

The scheme will be known as "ULLAS", which encapsulates the essence of this initiative, as it stands for ‘Understanding Lifelong Learning for All in Society.’ ULLAS, like the name, brings a sense of exuberance and jubilation to the lives of those who have been deprived of the power of literacy. It recognises that education is not just a means to an end but a lifelong process that empowers individuals, families, and communities.

The scheme envisions implementation through volunteerism, with material and resources provided digitally and in physical mode. The development of online teaching-learning material, delivery of training and orientation is being done by NCERT. A special element of this scheme is the establishment of Samajik Chetna Kendras, which are primarily ICT-enabled centres equipped with proper resources to carry out the teaching-learning process.

To streamline the vast data involved in this scheme, the states/UTs will register the data of learners and volunteer teachers on a dedicated portal for ULLAS, collaboratively developed with NIC. Learners and volunteers will also be able to register themselves, shortly. It will also have modules which will guide the volunteers in the teaching methods.

A user-friendly mobile app, designed with various features like voice-over, audiobooks, will allow learners and volunteers to seamlessly access the learning material available online on the DIKSHA portal of NCERT. The same app will also register the learners to take an evaluation on their learning twice a year.

Since its inception, the ULLAS initiative or the New India Literacy Programme has made significant strides in its implementation process. The primer UJAAS was successfully launched on September 8th, 2022 and is currently being translated into 23 regional languages. This effort aims to ensure that learners across the country can access the material in their native or regional language digitally thereby enhancing inclusivity.

After a year of implementation, the results of this nation-wide effort were reflected in more than 22.5 lakh neo-learners taking the first FLNAT in March 2023 in 11 states/UTs with largest participation from Madhya Pradesh. This progress and achievements made so far in ULLAS signify a significant step toward equipping learners with essential skills and knowledge. It also reflects the zest and enthusiasm of learners across regions and age.

As the scheme continues to unfold, it is crucial that stakeholders remain committed and actively engaged, fostering a collective effort to empower learners and build a strong foundation for their future success. An example of this unified commitment is issuance of directive by NCTE to their Regional offices stating that students of all teacher education programme should volunteer as teachers and teach at least 8-10 learners.

When it comes to a large-scale scheme like ULLAS, it's no secret that there are plenty of challenges in the way. But once those hurdles are overcome, we witness the incredible efforts that embody the very essence of ULLAS—our collective consciousness at its finest.

The scheme aims at making people of the country self-sufficient and equipped with life-skills reflective of the indomitable spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Each stakeholder, inspired by the noble notion of Kartavyabodh or sense of responsibility should step up and embrace their role in this satisfying process, all united in the objective of nation-building through education and knowledge.

Witnessing the real impact of literacy, we become acutely aware of the difference we can make in the lives of others by simply offering our time, knowledge, and support. Students and communities as volunteers are becoming agents of change in this remarkable journey towards a brighter, more inclusive, and enlightened future for all and contributing to Vikasit Bharat.

(Archana Sharma Awasthi is the Joint Secretary, Ministry of Education, and Nishant Chakrabartty is a consultant)