Virat Kohli shares an advertisement featuring something rare: An angry Rahul Dravid

Anger and Rahul Dravid are not really synonymous. Throughout his playing career, 'The Wall' as he is fondly known as, had conducted himself with proper sportsman's spirit. It is not just on the field, but Dravid has always been a gentleman off the field as well.

Have you ever tried imagining an angry Dravid? It is very, very hard.

But now, you can see for yourself an angry Dravid. Indian captain Virat Kohli has recently shared a video of an advertisement on his Twitter account.

Kohli shared the video with the caption, "Never seen this side of Rahul bhai," and a laughing emoji.

Never seen this side of Rahul bhai 🤯🤣 pic.twitter.com/4W93p0Gk7m — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 9, 2021

In the ad, Jim Sarbh can be seen explaining the benefits of using CRED. He says, "When you pay your credit card bills using CRED, you earn CRED coins. Use them to claim cashback and rewards." Then he adds, "I know this sounds ridiculous. It's like saying Rahul Dravid has anger issues."

And immediately Rahul Dravid comes into the screen, seething in anger. He can be seen sitting inside his car stuck in traffic and shouting at other people. He even throws a glass of juice at someone's window. He takes a bat, and instead of a ball, smashes the rear view mirror of a car. And finally, he calls himself the "gunda of Indiranagar", a place in Bengaluru.

The advertisement resulted in hilarious reactions from various companies. Zomato tweeted, "Deliveries in Indiranagar miiight be late today due to an angry gunda on the road"

deliveries in Indiranagar miiight be late today due to an angry gunda on the road — zomato (@zomato) April 9, 2021

Razorpay tweeted, " We’ve been getting reports of an Angry Gunda allegedly harassing store owners! If you run a retail store in Indiranagar, time to take your business digital."

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 📰 We’ve been getting reports of an Angry Gunda allegedly harassing store owners! If you run a retail store in Indiranagar, time to take your business digital. 🚀#RahulDravid #DigitalIndia #AngryGunda #IndiraNagarkaGunda — Razorpay (@Razorpay) April 9, 2021

Rentomojo tweeted, "Sorry, no product replacements for the damages caused by the angry gunda of Indiranagar."

sorry, no product replacements for the damages caused by the angry gunda of Indiranagar. — RentoMojo (@rentomojo) April 9, 2021

Travel app Tripoto tweeted, "Travel Update: Avoid all routes to Indiranagar. Massive traffic due to angry gunda on the streets"

Travel Update: Avoid all routes to Indiranagar. Massive traffic due to angry gunda on the streets#RahulDravid — tripoto (@tripoto) April 9, 2021

Music app Spotify tweeted, "Want to avoid turning into an angry gunda in Bangalore traffic? We have a podcast for that."