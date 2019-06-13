Vivo Z1 Pro with in-display camera set for India debut

Chinese smartphone major Vivo is gearing up to launch the company's first Z series mobile in India soon.

Vivo is bringing the Z1 Pro and is said to be made available exclusively on Flipkart. The company has revealed that the new phone will boast triple camera on the back, a big battery and an in-display camera on the front, but will not make a deep cut in the pocket.

Flipkart's teaser has revealed the Z1 Pro phone in photos and coincidently, it matches the descriptions both in terms of exterior design elements and internal hardware of the Vivo's recently unveiled Z5x in China.

Many believe that Vivo's upcoming Z1 Pro might be a rebranded version of the Z5x model. It is expected to sport a 6.53-inch full HD+ LCD display with punch-hole camera design. Except for the tiny space allotted to the camera in the top-left corner, rest will be occupied by the functional screen.

It is said to come with Android Pie OS, 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB storage and a massive 5,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for two days under mixed usage. It also expected to support 18W fast charging capability.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, the Z1 Pro is likely to house triple camera, one 16MP primary sensor with F1.78 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens ( F2.2 aperture & 128-degree Field-Of-View) and 2MP depth sensor (F2.4 aperture) with LED flash.

On the front, it is expected to house a 16MP snapper with F2.0 aperture.

Considering the high competition in the mid-range segment, Vivo might incorporate Snapdragon 730 for the Z1 Pro, instead of the 710 series seen in Z5x. Stay tuned.

