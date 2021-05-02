Watch: Venkatesh Prasad, Javagal Srinath join the 'OGs' in Boy Band 'Venkaboys'

Watch: Venkatesh Prasad, Javagal Srinath in a Boy Band

Venkatesh Prasad and Javagal Srinath were a lethal pair back in the 1990s, striking fear into the minds of the batsmen wherever they played. The duo has teamed up, 16 years after their retirement, for the unlikeliest of reasons - to form the hottest new 'Boy Band' in town.

'The Venkaboys' — featuring Venkatesh Prasad, Javagal Srinath, Maninder Singh, and Saba Karim — featured in a Cred advertisement that Prasad posted on Twitter Saturday that has taken the internet by storm.

The "OGs" (short for original gangstas) are seen singing catchy lyrics, apart from vibing to their work of art.

The opening lines of the song read: "If you are one of those Gen Z, you might not know me, just go and ask your Daddy." "Don't forget us, because of T20s, in the 90s we were the OGs," the trio of Prasad, Javagal, and Singh are seen singing and dancing to the chorus.

Also Read | Virat Kohli shares an advertisement featuring something rare: An angry Rahul Dravid

Cred had in April, before the start of the IPL season gotten India captain Virat Kohli to share their advertisement where 'The Wall' Rahul Dravid was seen smashing car mirrors and dubbing himself as "Indiranagar ka Gunda." 

Dodda Ganesh, a former India international and fellow cricketer from Karnataka was all praise for the video. "Javagal Srinath’s acting skills hasn’t been exploited by any ad director till date. Great job, Srinath and @venkateshprasad 🙌," he said in a tweet.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was spellbound by his former coach's verstality. "From listening to you coach me on the field, to now listening to you sing while I am on my way to the stadium. Venky bhai....it's been a journey," he tweeted ahead of his side's match against Chennai Super Kings.

From showcasing a Govinda audition to revealing Rahul Dravid's angry side, and now getting Venkatesh Prasad and his Venkaboys to sing, Cred's advertisements have been widely received with joy and awe. What could the folks at Cred possibly have in store for us next?

