14/07/2024 - 20/07/2024
Weekly Horoscope – July 21 to July 27, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 20 July 2024, 18:30 IST
Aries
Incredible change happens in your life when you decide to take control of what you have power over instead of craving control over what you don't. This week you should focus on things you can change, rather than wasting your time on things that are bound to not go as you expected. You should also be careful about health as minor health issues are foreseen. Advice: Take care of your health.
Taurus
It is never smooth sailing when you want to do what you love. But the worth can't be measured. This is the time to slowly change the direction of your endeavours to things that you love or are passionate about. Do not hesitate to open up your heart to friendships and deep bonds, fearing the unknown or suspecting an agenda. Advice: Keep your heart open.
Gemini
When things do not go your way, remember that every challenge — every adversity — contains within it the seeds of opportunity and growth. The last few days have been nothing short of a roller-coaster ride and it's human to feel a little hassled. Do not let these delays and hurdles affect your mood and motivation adversely. Advice: Keep up your motivation.
Cancer
No matter how valuable you are and or your ideas are, fools will certainly play both of you down, so exclude yourselves from the inflammatory environs of fools. Be very careful about your public dealings and do not let any negative influence affect your life and decisions. Whether it's your professional or personal life, you should try and build relations, and not do anything that can jeopardise them. Advice: Be careful in public dealings.
Leo
If you wish to succeed in life, make perseverance your bosom friend, experience your wise counsellor, caution your elder brother, and hope your guardian genius. This is a week to be circumspect of how things are shaping up around you. Be very cautious about your decisions and communication (especially written). Do not sign anywhere before reading through meticulously. Advice: Be cautious.
Virgo
Let the improvement of yourself keep you so busy that you have no time to criticise others. This is the week to focus on your learning as the materialistic race that you are now comfortably part of, has taken away your zeal to learn something new and this is the right time to get out of the shackles created by this routine and learn something new or upgrade your skills. Advice: Focus on your learning.
Libra
It's not always necessary to follow others' advice, but it’s very necessary to understand their perspective before making a decision. Your rigid ways will not help you make correct choices this week and the best you can do is to be a patient listener. Advice: Be a good listener.
Scorpio
Never confuse your right to say what you believe with a right to never be disagreed with and ridiculed for saying what you believe. This week will be marked with enhanced criticism and animosity at the workplace, which you will take personally. This is the time to keep your mind calm and concentrate on your goals, rather than thinking too much about what others have to say about you and your life. Advice: Stay calm.
Sagittarius
You can get discouraged many times, but you are not a failure until you begin to blame somebody else and stop trying. Rather than blaming people, situations or even yourself, just remember that everyone in this world is fighting a battle and you are fighting yours. In this journey, what’s more important and pertinent is that you should be happy and blissful, regardless of the circumstances. So, stop worrying about the current situation and do things that make you happy, if not rich. Advice: Avoid blaming others.
Capricorn
The best advice anyone ever received is, ‘No one else knows what they’re doing either’. So, no matter how bad or confused you feel about your path and state of being, till you are going in the right direction, things will fall into place sooner or later. Just ensure that this confused mindset does not pass on to your family and friends who have been a solid support for you all these years. Advice: Focus on family life.
Aquarius
If you keep doubting your abilities and stay low on confidence, no one is going to believe in your goals. This is a great period to infuse a new life into your energy levels and your confidence and start afresh. Bury the recent failures and look towards the future which is bound to bring glory to you. Advice: Enhance your confidence.
Pisces
Today is the oldest you’ve ever been, and the youngest you’ll ever be again, so it's high time you stop thinking too much about your materialistic pursuits and think more about your happiness, your life and the people you love. Life has been moving too fast for you the last few years and sooner or later you are bound to quantify the worth of this race you are part of. Advice: Focus on your inner happiness.
Guruji Shrii Arnav
