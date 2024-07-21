Weekly Horoscope – July 21 to July 27, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs

Sagittarius
You can get discouraged many times, but you are not a failure until you begin to blame somebody else and stop trying. Rather than blaming people, situations or even yourself, just remember that everyone in this world is fighting a battle and you are fighting yours. In this journey, what’s more important and pertinent is that you should be happy and blissful, regardless of the circumstances. So, stop worrying about the current situation and do things that make you happy, if not rich.
Advice: Avoid blaming others.