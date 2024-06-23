Home
16/06/2024 - 22/06/2024
Weekly Horoscope – June 22 to June 29, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 22 June 2024, 18:40 IST
Aries
Learn to light a candle in the darkest moments of someone’s life. Be the light that helps others see; it is what gives life its deepest significance. This is a week of “giving”. You will be in a highly spiritual mood and will find a lot of happiness by exploring your inner self and also by helping others around you. Take care of your health as some minor health issues can jeopardise your peace. Advice: Help others.
Taurus
Your visions will become clear only when you can look into your own heart. Who looks outside, dreams, who looks inside, awakes. This is a good opportunity to take some time off the daily grind and do some deep introspection. Financially this is a good week wherein you can expect some good speculative gains. Advice: Time for introspection.
Gemini
Some people in your life will try to squeeze your energy by long bantering, explanations and arguments and the best way to guard yourself is by insulating yourself from these negativities. Professional life will be demanding, and you can expect some flare-ups at the workplace too. Prefer silence over words. Advice: Avoid arguments.
Cancer
You never change your life until you step out of your comfort zone; change begins at the end of your comfort zone. This week you should spread your wings. The hard work and perseverance of now will result in the success story of tomorrow. Advice: Come out of your comfort zone.
Leo
The sharpest minds often ruin their lives by overthinking the next step, while the dull win the race with their eyes closed. This week is marred by the crazy level of thinking that is going on in your mind at the speed of millions of thoughts per second. This overthinking is a result of the recent unpleasantness, but it’s high time you let go of this negativity and instead focus on good things in your life. Advice: Avoid overthinking.
Virgo
Much unhappiness has come into the world because of bewilderment and things left unsaid. The confusion and chaos are too much for you to handle and instead of trying to fix everything, you should focus on prioritisation, your response and your action plan. A high-octane week wherein your time management and people management skills will be put to the test. Advice: Focus on prioritisation.
Libra
Your need for social acceptance will be at an all-time high and this will only add to your stress levels. You should instead focus your energies on your own desires, needs and goals. Professionally this is a good week wherein you can expect appreciation and recognition too. A good period to expect a salary hike or job change. Advice: Avoid pleasing others.
Scorpio
Those who cannot change their minds cannot change anything. It's been a while since you have been thinking of bringing change in your life, but the change comes only when you change yourself. This is a good week to come out of your shell and do something new and exciting without fearing failure. Advice: Bring change in your life.
Sagittarius
Men of genius are admired, men of wealth are envied, men of power are feared, but only men of character are trusted. The kind of trust and goodwill you have garnered is nothing short of a miracle these years and this week you should pass on the same trust and faith to others who need your support. A good week wherein you will be in a philanthropic mood and will derive more happiness by helping others. Advice: Help others.
Capricorn
There is no such thing as constructive criticism. There is constructive advice, constructive guidance, constructive counsel, encouragement, suggestion, and instruction. Criticism, however, is not constructive but a destructive means of fault-finding that cripples all parties involved. Don't be fooled into thinking otherwise. Off lately you have become very harsh in the way you deal with the faults of people around you and this has resulted in the deterioration of relationships. This week you should focus on good things in others rather than winning the arguments and losing the relationship. Keep a good work-life balance. Advice: Avoid being critical.
Aquarius
Some people make things happen, those who watch what happens, and those who wonder what happened. This week you should not be the one who is wondering what is happening around you. The chaos and confusion are a little too much for you to handle but the only way out is to be calm and look for solutions. Financially this is a demanding week wherein the expenses will be much more than the earnings. Advice: Focus on your financial life.
Pisces
Watch your thoughts, they become words. Watch your words, they become actions. Watch your actions, they become habits. Watch your habits, they become your character. Watch your character, it becomes your destiny. This week you will be in a very positive and thoughtful mood and this relaxed mind will result in positive outcomes in your life. A good week wherein you will make a good balance between your professional commitments and personal life. Advice: Be positive.
Guruji Shrii Arnav
