Weekly Horoscope – June 22 to June 29, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs

Capricorn
There is no such thing as constructive criticism. There is constructive advice, constructive guidance, constructive counsel, encouragement, suggestion, and instruction. Criticism, however, is not constructive but a destructive means of fault-finding that cripples all parties involved. Don't be fooled into thinking otherwise. Off lately you have become very harsh in the way you deal with the faults of people around you and this has resulted in the deterioration of relationships. This week you should focus on good things in others rather than winning the arguments and losing the relationship. Keep a good work-life balance.
Advice: Avoid being critical.