Gemini

Patience is the ability to calmly wait or endure hardship without complaint or anger. It usually follows that one’s patience will be rewarded in some way, with a positive outcome or objective reasoning or peace of mind. The kind of people you meet this week, will not only test your patience but also test your belief in grey cells. Try and avoid any confrontation. It's not always necessary to win in an argument; it’s a sign of intelligence if you are not getting into argument or walking away when things are going ugly. Advice: Enhance your patience.