Whackyverse | Wheeler dealer

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 07 2022, 06:45 ist
  • updated: May 07 2022, 06:45 ist

He started out as a data evangelist

And now holds forth as a strategist.

This Prashant Kishor

Causes quite a furore

With his jaunty, ideology-free zeitgeist.

Prashant Kishor
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

