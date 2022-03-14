What you should know about indigestion

Pain or an uncomfortable feeling in the upper middle of the stomach area is called dyspepsia or "indigestion." Indigestion is often an underlying symptom for other conditions, including gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), ulcers, or gallbladder disease. Indigestion affects almost 80 per cent of the population across genders and age groups.

Symptoms of dyspepsia

Some common symptoms of dyspepsia include persistent and gnawing pain in the stomach, bloating, heartburn, nausea, burping and vomiting.

Causes of dyspepsia

There is no single cause for dyspepsia, and it stems from a mix of lifestyle and dietary choices. Stomach ulcers or acid reflux can cause indigestion. If a person has reflux, the stomach acid backs up into the oesophagus, which causes pain in the chest. In addition, some anti-inflammatory pain relievers cause indigestion.

If a person complains of indigestion, a doctor may test to find ulcers or reflux disease. A doctor may prescribe sonography, ECG and endoscopy to rule out any severe condition.

Dyspepsia is, unfortunately, a chronic condition that can last for many years, if not a lifetime. It does, however, come and go, which means that symptoms can sometimes be severe some days and less strenuous on other days. The reasons for these fluctuations are unknown. If a person suffers from dyspepsia, they must reach out to a doctor, especially if:

> You are above 50 years

> You are suffering from sudden weight loss/gain

> You have trouble swallowing

> You have stools that are black and tarry

> You can feel a lump in the stomach area

These symptoms can be a sign of something more serious.

Remedies for indigestion

Indigestion can be cured with over-the-counter (OTC) medicines and home remedies. Any symptom that persists beyond a month with no response to lifestyle changes or home remedies requires immediate medical attention.

> Refrain from smoking and drinking alcohol as they can damage the lining of your stomach

> If you cannot digest spicy foods, it is best to avoid them

> Eat small meals so that there is less stress on your stomach

> Reduce stress and stay active as far as possible

> It is best to eat your meals at least two hours before bedtime, especially if you suffer from acid reflux

> Refrain from consuming anti-inflammatory medicine without an appropriate prescription

> Don't exercise with a full stomach, and try to do your workouts before meals or at least one hour after having a meal

> Avoid foods that contain high amounts of acids, such as citrus fruits and tomatoes

> Sleep with your head elevated to help the digestive juices flow into the intestines rather than to the oesophagus

Indigestion does not threaten one's physical health, but one needs to understand the potential triggers and causes for the symptoms to avoid them. Most importantly, it is essential to know the medical approach to the problem and the reasons for each test or treatment.

(Dr Rakesh Patel is Senior Consultant-Gastroenterologist, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan)