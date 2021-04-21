WhatsApp brings 'Stand up for Earth' sticker pack to create environment awareness

Every year on April 22, Earth Day is celebrated around the world to create awareness of the impact of climate change caused by human activities. It encourages people to take initiatives to cut their carbon footprint and put efforts in recycling things, reduce electricity consumption, and conserve water.

To mark the annual event, WhatsApp has released a special 'Stand up for Earth' sticker pack on the messenger app. The stickers are designed and created by Juan Molinet, an Argentinian illustrator who lives in Berlin, and who is passionate about raising awareness of climate change.

The stickers will give people a conversational and fun way to remind one another to take action to protect the planet, and celebrate these actions in an environmentally friendly way.



'Standup for Earth' sticker pack. Credit: WhatsApp



Recently, Facebook in collaboration with Yale Program on Climate Change Communication conducted a survey in more than 30 countries and territories. The report said that more than three-quarters of people believe that climate change is happening, but fewer understand it is caused mostly by human activities.

And, more than 6 in 10 respondents in all countries say they want more information about climate change.

"We hope that these stickers and wallpaper help remind and encourage people to take little actions every day to help us create a more sustainable future," the company said.

Here's how to download the 'Standup for Earth' sticker pack on WhatsApp:

Open this link on your phone (here)

Or

Step 1: Open WhatsApp >> head to individual chat >> Click on Sticker icon logo

Step 2: Tap on the '+' option and you will find the 'World Earth Day' package >> tap on the download button



New 'Standup for Earth' special wallpapers. Credit: WhatsApp



Besides the stickers, WhatsApp has also released several wallpapers that show the beauty of our planet and is found the settings option.

Users can just head to the Settings >> Chats >> Chat Wallpaper > > Choose Wallpaper.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.