WhatsApp bug brings dark mode early for Android phones

For several months, WhatsApp has been testing the dark mode for its messenger app and the recent reports indicated the company might bring soon to both Android and Apple iOS Platforms. Now, a bug has been discovered in the application that activates dark mode in the Android version.

Communuty blog, WABetaInfo is claiming that some Android phone users can enable dark mode on WhatsApp. They just have to copy paste a YouTube url link in a chat and then open it. Once done, the app gives the option to open it with ‘picture in picture’ and if you click it, the application automatically turns on the dark mode.

It can be noted that the dark mode not only enhances visual appeal of the user interface, but also reduce the battery draining to a great extend thus allowing the phone the phone last longer. Maybe the aforementioned bug might be activating the dark mode to save battery while the YouTube video plays in the 'picture-in-picture' mode.

If you would like to see the dark theme temporarily and legitimately, you should use this "dark theme bug" (WhatsApp for Android).

Sometimes it shows the dark theme. pic.twitter.com/H4itG76egf — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) December 10, 2019

However, this bug is found in only select phones and cannot activate dark mode in some models including Google Pixel phones.

If rumours are to be believed, WhatsApp might officially roll-out the dark mode by the end of 2019.

In a related development, WhatsApp is planning to bring Snapchat-like self destructing feature to its messenger app. It will be called as the 'Disappearing Message'.

As per latest reports, the company already made it available on WhatApp beta application for Android mobiles only. It is expected to release iOS-based WhatsApp beta soon on Apple App Store.

As of now, WhatsApp users can delete unintended messages in the chat session within one hour after posting them.

