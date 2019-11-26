WhatsApp for iOS gets new privacy option and more

Facebook-owned WhatsApp has rolled out an update for the iOS version, bringing new features to enhance user experience on its social media messenger app.

Once upgraded to the latest update (v2.19.120), users will get a new privacy option allowing the user to control who can invite them to group chat, call waiting notification, refurbished user interface and more.

Here's the official change-log of WhatsApp Messenger's new update v2.19.120:

-New privacy settings allows you to control who can add you to groups. Admins will have the option of sending you a private invite instead. Go to Settings >> Account >> Privacy >> Groups to get started

-Added 'Call Waiting' support so you can choose to accept an incoming WhatsApp while you're already on another call

-Updated Chats screen design to make it easier to quickly scan your messages

-You can now send messages directly from the Braille keyboard when using VoiceOver mode

Here's how to upgrade to the latest WhatsApp:

Go to App Store/Play Store >> type WhatsApp Messenger >> Tap update

In a related development, WhatsApp, in a bid to counter growing migration to Signal, Snapchat, and Telegram, the company is planning to bring more new features to its messenger app.

Facebook-owned is reportedly testing self-destructing messages. It will be called the 'Disappearing Messages'. Once marked, the message gets deleted from the chat session after a set-time expires. This will also work with group chat as well.

For now, 'Disappearing Messages' is available on WhatApp beta application for Android mobiles only. It is expected to be made available for iOS-based WhatsApp beta soon on the Apple App Store.

Currently, WhatsApp users can delete unintended messages in the chat session within one hour after posting them.

