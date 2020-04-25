WhatsApp increases group video call users' limit; is this enough to shun Zoom?

Last week, we reported Facebook-owned WhatsApp testing video group chat with the option to include more people, from the existing limit fo four. Now, the company has formally announced it will soon be releasing an update to the messenger app.

WhatsApp messenger app users will soon be able to video chat with eight people at any time. The new update will be rolled out soon to all global regions in the coming days.

Will this be enough to shun Zoom video conference app?

To an extent, yes. Considering the predicament caused by COVID-19, this feature will greatly help users to connect with far-away family members and friends.

Also, most importantly, the video calls are secured with end-to-end encryption so no one else can view or listen to your private conversation, not even WhatsApp.

Though the security aspect gives an upper hand for WhatsApp over the Zoom app, the latter offers options to add 100 people in a session and also give nifty options such as remove an annoying participant.

To this, WhatsApp parent company, Facebook has answers to these features. It launched the Messenger Rooms with users limit up to 50 and for an unlimited time, in addition to AR effects like bunny ears, and new AI-powered features like immersive 360 backgrounds and mood lighting.

With such value-added features, Messenger Rooms has a definite edge over the Zoom app, but we need to wait a few days more to finally be available across all geographies.

