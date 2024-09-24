Work pressure: What’s wrong with us?

Sadly, this vicious loop only completes its first lap when this teenager — now a grown-up “emaciated” adult — finally, albeit reluctantly, marries and bears a child. But then, even before his child could crawl or stand on its two feet, this young parent is already scouting for the best school in town to go the extra mile to meet his unrealistic dreams and deadlines. While this young child’s proud but now weary grandfather looks at his grandchild and reminisces about his life, he is simultaneously wondering what really went wrong.