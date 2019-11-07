Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 with HEPA filter launched

After launching an ultra-budget Mi Air Purifier 2C in October, Xiaomi announced a new generation Mi Air Purifier 3 in India.

It flaunts simple design featuring a touch-enabled OLED display which shows the AQI (Air Quality Index) in real-time. and thanks to 360-degree cylindrical filter design, the Xiaomi device will be able to absorb air from all directions.

Like the predecessor, the new Mi Air Purifier 3 supports the Mi Home app, which enables users to get real-time AQI (Air Quality Index) readings on their smartphones.

The new Mi Air Purifier boasts triple-layer filtration which includes a primary filter, a true HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) filter, and an activated carbon filter.

The primary filter will suck large particles in the air (PM10 and above). On the other hand, the true HEPA filter will intercept smaller particles (PM2.5), which accounts for 99.97% of the pollutants. Whereas, the activated carbon filter is capable of ridding the air of formaldehyde, toxic substances, and bad odour.

Xiaomi claims that Mi Air Purifier 3 has a CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) of 380m³/h which makes it capable of delivering 6,333 litres of purified air every minute with a coverage area of up to 484sqfeet.



Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 (Picture credit: Mi.com)



The new Mi Air Purifier 3 is available for Rs 9,999 on Mi.com with the filter available for Rs 2,199 on Mi.com. Consumers can also buy the new device on Amazon and Flipkart from November 7 onwards.

Should you buy Mi Air Purifier 3?

Considering the features, the new Mi Air Purifier 3 is cost-effective compared to other rival brands in the market. Also, having reviewed the older generation model, I believe the latest Mi Air Purifier worth buying particularly for urban citizens living in the center of the city with high traffic density.

There is also cheaper option-- Mi Air Purifier 2C (Rs 6,499). It comes with dual filtration technology, True HEPA filter, 360-degree air suction capability, CADR of 350m3/hour, real-time air quality indicator, DIY filter change feature and is capable of filtering 99.97-percent indoor pollution.

