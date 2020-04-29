Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite series set for global debut

In March, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro, 9 Pro Max in India, but the generic Redmi Note 9 model was missing in action. Now, the company is all set to bring the long-awaited phone along with Mi Note 10 series this week.

In the post on the official Mi community website, Xiaomi has revealed the Mi Note 10 series-- a standard Mi Note 10 and Note 10 Lite in addition to Redmi Note 9 on April 30 at 5:30 pm IST.

As per recent reports, the generic Redmi Note 9 is expected to feature a 6.53-inch full HD+ LCD display, MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor with peak speed up to 2GHz, Android 10-based MIUI, 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB (expandable) storage, and a 4,920mAh battery.

#TheLegendContinues! On April 30th at 20:00 (GMT+8), join our launch event and help us welcome the newest members of #RedmiNote9Series as well as some other great products! https://t.co/toTtbykVCt — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) April 27, 2020

On the other hand, the upcoming Mi Note 10 Lite is said to come with Snapdragon 730G processor backed by Android 10-based MIUI, a massive 5,260mAh battery with USB Type-C 30W fast charging support.

Recent reports also suggest the device may also feature a quad-camera module (main 8MP + wide-angle 8MP + depth sensor 5MP + 2MP macro) on the back and a selfie camera with wide-angle selfie photo capability.

As far as the standard Mi Note 10 is concerned, it is expected to have the same specifications as the Chinese variant.

It will sport a 6.47-inch full HD+ AMOLED panel, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset, 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, and a 5,260mAh battery. It supports Type-C based 30W fast charger. It can charge from zero to 58% in just 30 minutes.

In terms of photography hardware, it houses a penta-camera module-- a 108 MP primary with Samsung's ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and 8P lens. It is assisted by an 8MP telephoto lens with optical image stabilization (OIS), 5x optical zoom and a whopping 50x digital zoom. n ultra-wide 20MP lens with 117 degrees field of view. It has another 12MP telephoto lens with a depth sensor for portrait mode and a 2x zoom.

And the fifth snapper comes with a macro lens(f/2.4 aperture) that will help in capturing crisp pictures of the subject as close as 2cm from the phone.

Read more | Everything you need to know about Mi Note 10

Xiaomi is expected to bring the Redmi Note 9 in India first and later, probably in a month or two, release the Mi Note 10 Lite, so that the former get some time on the store shelves.

However, it all depends on the lockdown situation in India. Reports suggest that the government may lift the lockdown in regions with any cases of COVID-19.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.