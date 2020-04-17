Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P launched in India

After making massive inroads in the mobile and smart TV business, Xiaomi on Friday (April 17) unveiled the company's new smart Internet-of-Things (IoT) home appliance Mi Vacuum-Mop P series in India.

The new Mi Vacuum comes equipped with 12 different multi-directional sensors and a dedicated Laser Distance Sensor (LDS) navigation system that can scan complex environments accurately and avoid obstacles during the cleaning process.

It also boasts the latest Laser Distance Sensor (LDS), which can scan a surrounding in 360-degree with an 8-meter range up to six times per second. The sampling rate is up to 2016 times per second with an accuracy deviation of less than 2-percent.

It supports two kinds of cleaning modes – Sweeping & Mopping mode and Sweeping only mode. They make use of the 2-in-1 tank and a 550 ml large dust box (included with the product box) respectively.

The robot can simulate manual cleaning with dual-direction repeated wiping to provide a thorough and deep clean. With a 3200mAh lithium battery, it can clean the area for close to 110 minutes.

Its intelligent, electronically-controlled water tank comes with three gears of water for different floor materials. An outlet sensing technology makes the device immobile when it runs out of water.

The slim and compact design enables it to clean, even the narrow spaces. With the high-end brushless motor and new air duct design, the maximum suction can reach 2100Pa for effective cleaning, the company said.



Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P (Picture credit: Xiaomi India)



With the anti-collision sensor and LDS navigation based on SLAM (Simultaneous Localization and Mapping) algorithm, the device can intuitively navigate, avoid obstacles and sense the surrounding environment.

The consumer can even control the vacuum speed of the device with the mobile phone via the Mi Home app. Also, users can view the virtual map that the vacuum "sees”. Users can also set automated cleaning schedules and give one a view of the cleaning history. Guess what, the user can even schedule the cleaning of a particular partition at any specific time.

Under-the-hood, Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P houses a quad-core Cortex-A7 processor, coupled with the dual-core Mali 400 GPU enables powerful computing performance, faster collection of data and information processing. With the help of the SLAM algorithm, the robot can build maps in real-time and plan more reasonable cleaning routes.

"Today, technology has become an intrinsic part of every household and we are witnessing rising adoption of smart devices suitable for smart homes. Modern consumers want efficient tech-enabled devices that can help them improve their lifestyle and overall well-being,” Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer, Xiaomi India said.

The new Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P costs Rs 17,999 on Mi.com. It can be noted that this is a soft launch of the product via crowdfunding and feedback. If the company receives more than 10,000 units purchase requests in four weeks, Xiaomi will decide on formally releasing the product en masse to the public later in the year.

