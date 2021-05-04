Xiaomi Redmi Watch, Note 10S gaming phone set to launch next week in India

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is all geared up to launch the company's new mobile Note 10S in India next week.

The company is slated to unveil the Redmi Note 10S on May 13. It is the new variant of the feature-rich Note 10 series and is said to be a special gaming phone edition.

It is said to come with 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400p) AMOLED display with support peak brightness up to 1,100nits.

Inside, it is expected to come with a MediaTek Helio G95 octa-core CPU with 6GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB RAM, Android 11-based MIUI 12.5, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it said to boast quad-camera module00 main 64MP (f/1.79) + 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor(f/2.2, 118-degree field-of-view) + 2MP depth sensor (f/2.4) + 2MP macro (f/2.2.) with LED flash, full HD video recording capability. On the front, it is said to come with 13MP snapper.

Depending on the configuration (RAM + Storage), the upcoming Redmi Note 10S is likely to be priced anywhere between Rs 12,499 and Rs 17,999.

Besides the Redmi Note 10S, the company has also hinted that the Redmi-branded smartwatch will also make its debut in India.



Redmi Watch teaser. Credit: Xiaomi



The Redmi Watch is said to feature a 1.4-inch LED touch-display with 32x320p resolution, pixel density of 323 ppi (pixels per inch) and support peak brightness of 350nits. It will come with 5ATM rating, meaning the device will be able to sustain water pressure up to 50 meters.

It is said to come with a 24/7 heart-rate tracking sensor and will be able to track 11 activities including cycling, trekking, treadmill running, swimming, running, walking and more.

It will come with a 230mAh battery and offer up to 9 days of battery life. It is likely to be priced under Rs 5,000.

