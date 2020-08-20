You can now make Zoom video calls on Amazon, Google, Facebook smart displays

Zoom Video Communications, Inc has been operating its face-to-face telecommunication services for the past few years, but it came into global prominence only this year after the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world in early 2020. It was widely used in virtual corporate meetings and then in schools, which due to lockdown had to conduct online classes.

In March, it came under scrutiny for its vulnerability to get hacked during a video conference, but Zoom, for the past three months has steadily scaled up the security measures.

Now, top technology companies such as Amazon, Google, and Facebook have announced a partnership with Zoom and are allowing the latter's video call application on their popular smart display-cum-speakers such as Echo Show, Nest Hub Max and Video Portal range of devices, respectively.

“We’re excited to bring Zoom to these popular devices,” said Oded Gal, Chief Product Officer at Zoom. “It’s more apparent than ever that people are looking for easy-to-use displays for their video communications needs, both professionally and personally.”

Here's how to Zoom will work on the smart displays:

Zoom on Facebook Portal: This will be enabled in September. Once done, Zoom on Portal will allow customers to use the device for face-to-face communication and digital whiteboarding for all your Zoom Meetings. Furthermore, the Portal’s Smart Camera automatically helps the users stay in the frame for immersive video calls. Zoom on Portal will be available on Portal Mini, Portal, and Portal+ with support for Portal TV in the future.

Zoom on Amazon Echo Show: With Zoom on Echo Show, users can initiate video calls with just voice commands with almost no physical movements. They just have to say-- 'Alexa, join my Zoom meeting' And, if the user has linked the calendar in the Alexa app, Alexa will automatically start the scheduled meeting entirely hands-free without the user never needing to know the meeting ID or passcode. Zoom will be rolling out to Amazon Echo Show devices in the U.S. later this year, beginning with Echo Show 8.

“It’s more important than ever to offer features like these to help people stay connected with their friends, family, and co-workers,” said Brian Oliver, Director of Alexa Communication. “We look forward to the launch of Zoom on Echo Show and to bringing another great video calling option to Alexa customers.”

Zoom on Google Nest Hub Max: Besides the Google Meet and Dua, Google Next Hub Max will soon be able to do the Zoom video conference. Similar to the Echo Show, the user has to link the calendar with the Zoom app. Then, the user just needs to say-- 'Hey Google, join my next meeting' and rest will be taken care of by the Google Assistant and its hands-free operation. Zoom support is slated to come to Google Assistant-enabled Smart Displays, including Nest Hub Max by the end of the year.

“One of the most popular ways people use Assistant-enabled smart displays is for video calling, and we want people to be able to use the video calling service of their choice to keep in touch with friends and family. Nest Hub Max and Google Assistant offer a number of ways to stay connected, and we are excited to bring even more options for our users," said Lilian Rincon, Senior Director of Product Management, Google Assistant.

