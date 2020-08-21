Rare forms of Lord Ganesha

The numerous temples of Lord Ganesha seen across Karnataka contribute to the region’s vibrant and composite culture. Here are some of the interesting manifestations of the elephant-headed God:

Sasivekalu and Kadalekalu Ganeshas

Amidst the boulder-strewn landscape of Hampi, at the southern foot of Hemakuta hills, resides the ‘Sasivekalu Ganesha’. Dating back to the 15th century, the shrine is an open pavilion and there, surrounded by square pillars, is the 8-foot tall monolithic idol of Lord Ganesha. His belly is shaped like a mustard seed, from which the name is derived. The idol has four hands, each holding a goad (axe), a broken tusk, a noose and a modak, and a snake is carved around the torso.

This Ganesha is seated in half-lotus position on his mother Goddess Parvathi’s lap, which can be appreciated from behind.



Sasivekalu Ganesha.



In close vicinity, on the slope of the hill is the Kadalekalu Ganesha temple. An open porch, lined with adorned pillars — a common feature of the Vijayanagara architectural style — leads to the inner sanctum which houses the 15-feet tall monolithic idol. It is one of the largest statues of Lord Ganesha in southern India. Here, Lord Ganesha’s belly is shaped like a Bengal gram and hence the name.

Open-air Ganesha

In Southadka Sri Mahaganapathi temple of Belthangady taluk in Dakshina Kannada district, Lord Ganesha blissfully dwells in the lap of nature, without any sanctum or temple structure. It is believed that the temple, where the royal family worshipped, was destroyed by an enemy attack. After recovering the idol, the locals had installed it in cucumber fields (southe means cucumber) from where it derives its name. This story explains why the idol is situated in the midst of tranquil nature today.

Jaladhivasa Ganapathi

Another rare form of Ganesha immersed in water can be seen in the serene environs of Sri Vinayaka temple in Guddattu, located in Kundapura taluk in Udupi district. Said to be more than a thousand years old, the temple is situated at the foot of a huge granite rock that resembles a sleeping elephant. The Ganesha idol here is believed to have emerged on its own in the eastern part of the rock cave, and can be seen by peering through a small opening from outside.

At a glance, the 3-foot idol seems obscure in the light of the oil lamps lit inside the sanctum, but when carefully viewed, you can see the idol in a cross-legged posture with a twisted trunk.

According to legend, Ganesha had once consumed excess honey, which caused a burning sensation in his body. So, Lord Shiva instructed his son to stay in the water adjacent to the rock to alleviate the pain, after which Ganesha made the pool here his abode.

The Vedic ritual of bathing the idol with thousand pots of water drawn from a nearby well is performed every day for Lord Ganesha to be doused in neck-deep water.