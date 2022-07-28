Gogi and the Adil Shahi legacy

After an hour’s drive from Kalaburagi, we reach Gogi, a town in Shahapur taluk of Yadgir district known for its uranium mines. We are here to see the resting place of the first sultan of the Adil Shahi dynasty.

When I step into the complex of the tombs, I think about the many important monuments that have gone unrecognised due to poor documentation. One such structure stands before me, bearing part of the legacy of the Adil Shahi dynasty — the tomb of Yusuf Adil Shah.

The origin of the Adil Shahi dynasty of Vijayapura traces back to Yusuf Adil Khan, a powerful noble in the Bahmani court. He was an appointed governor who carried out his administrative duties in a tiny village — Gogi.

When the Bahmani rule came to an end, the sultanate broke up into five independent states ruled by provincial governors.

Yusuf retired to Bijapur (now Vijayapura) and declared himself independent, becoming the first sultan of the Adil Shahi dynasty, which was one of the five Deccan sultanates.

Yusuf Adil was married to Punji, the daughter of a Maratha king. He had a son and three daughters. His daughters married into the Bahmani, Nizam Shahi and Imad Shahi families.

A poet himself, Yusuf Adil invited scholars and artisans from Arabia, Persia, Turkey and Rome to his court.

The royal tombs

Yusuf Adil Shah was a disciple of Sufi saint Syed Shah Chanda Husaini, who had migrated from Bidar in the late 15th century to join Shah’s cavalry. Shah was buried near the saint’s tomb, as per his wish.

Apart from Yusuf Adil’s tomb, the dargah complex at Gogi also consists of the tombs of his wife and sons, buried beside him. There are also cenotaphs bearing the names of other sultans.

The Adil Shahi dynasty is known for its art and architecture. The monuments are unique, with intricate Indo-Islamic designs carved in black stone. A notable example is the Gol Gumbaz in Vijayapura.

The dargah at Gogi stands on sixteen wide arches. It is an open-arched structure with small minarets, reflecting the influence of the Turkish style of architecture. The walls have a jali design, with net-like geometric patterns cut out of plaster. The ceiling is decorated with abstract horse heads and the parapet wall is dotted with a leaf pattern.

There are two main entrances to the monument. One leads to Yusuf Adil’s tomb and the other one to that of the Sufi saint. Each gate has four narrow minarets on the top, a big arch with a floral design and four small mehrabs.

Besides the dargah, the space also houses the Kali Masjid, an ornate two-storied structure with long minarets and arches.

The complex is said to have been used by the army officers of the Adil Shahi kingdom. The wide courtyard is constructed in Turkish style, consisting of a row of arches. A cylindrical-shaped watchtower on the right side shows Indo-Saracenic architectural influence.

On the outskirts of Gogi, there is also a funeral prayer mosque constructed for the purpose of performing the last rites of the royals. Further exploration of the small town of Gogi would yield even more interesting discoveries.

Yusuf Adil Shah contributed significantly to Indo-Islamic architecture during his rule. The tomb of the Adil Shahi dynasty’s founder is one of the main tourist attractions in Yadgir.