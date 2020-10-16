Karnataka cuisines: Breakfast dishes good for lunch and dinner

Here are two more delicious breakfast dishes from Karnataka — the Masala dosa and Bisi bele bath — that are actually eaten throughout the day.

Learn how to prepare these dishes from celebrity chef Sihi Kahi Chandra as part of Deccan Herald and Prajavani's Cuisines of Karnataka recipe series presented in association with Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil.

Bisi bele bath

This wholesome, delicious dish prepared from rice and lentils has its origins in the royal kitchens of the Mysuru palace. According to writer K T Acharya, bisi bele bath was originally prepared without any vegetables and was derived from a 10th century dish called Kattaogara which was a prepared by mixing rice with ghee, salt and garlic.

Ingredients

For bisi bele bath powder

Three table spoon split chickpea (chana dal)

Three table spoon split black gram (uddina bele)

Six to eight table spoon coriander seeds

Four to five Guntur chillies

Eight Byadagi chillies

Half tea spoon fenugreek seeds

Half tea spoon poppy seeds

10 inches of cinnamon

10 cloves

Half tea spoon jeera seeds

Half teaspoon mustard seeds

A pinch of turmeric powder

Asafoetida

For bisi bele bath

One cup of rice

One cup yellow pigeon peas (toor dal)

Around two cups diced vegetables of your choice

Cashew nuts

Coriander leaves

Asafoetida

Curry leaves

Tamarind pulp

Half cup grated coconut

Diced tomatoes

Diced Capsicum

Ghee

Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil

Recipe

Add a few drops of oil to a frying pan. To this add chana dal, urad dal and then roast it well till the lentils turn brown. Then add coriander seeds. After a while add cinnamon, cloves and continue roasting.

Add fenugreek seeds, poppy seeds, roast them well. Transfer into a plate and let it cool.

To the same frying pan, add Guntur chillies (for spice) and Byadgi chillies (for colour). Toss them a little. Add jeera, roast it.

Transfer them into the plate containing the roasted lentils. Add turmeric and asafoetida. After it cools, grind them to get a fine powder. Keep it aside.

In a pressure cooker, take eight cups of water and bring it to a boil. Add the diced vegetables. Then add washed rice, and an equal quantity of washed toor dal. Add a pinch of turmeric and half a teaspoon of ghee. Let it boil.

Once it starts boiling, close the lid. Turn off the stove after two whistles and let the rice cool.

In the meantime, take half a cup of grated coconut, three tablespoons of the bisi bele bath powder along with a little water in a mixer grinder and grind it to a fine paste.

Once the cooked rice is cooled, mix the contents well and add the ground paste along with some salt. Then add one tablespoon of bisi bele bath powder, little bit of water, mix well and bring it to a boil on low flame.

Take a pan and add two teaspoons of oil and heat it. First add deseeded cubes of capsicum, fry it a little, then add deseeded cubes of tomatoes.

Add the fried tomatoes and capsicum to the cooked rice. To prepare the oggarane, take two tablespoons of ghee in a frying pan and heat it. To it add a pinch of asafoetida and a pinch of mustard seeds. Once the mustard seeds crackle, add cashew nuts. Then add curry leaves.

Once the cooked rice begins to boil, add tamarind pulp followed by the oggarane. Finally garnish with coriander leaves. Relish your hot and delicious bisi bele bath.

*************************************************

Masala dosa

Masala dosas are perhaps the most well-known dish of Karnataka, and the one dish that is found in hotels across the country as well as overseas. Masala dosa made from rice, lentils, potato has its origins in Tuluva Mangalorean cuisine of Tulu Nadu. This stuffed dosa is best had for breakfast or as an evening snack.

Ingredients

For the batter:

Two cups of parboiled rice

One cup dosa rice

One cup yellow pigeon peas (uddina bele)

Half cup chickpeas (chana dal)

One tea spoon fenugreek seeds

Salt

Three tea spoon sugar

Two table spoon rice flour

For the red chutney

Six to eight Guntur chillies

Ten cloves of garlic

Fried grams (uri kadle)

For coconut chutney

Half a cup grated coconut

Fried grams (uri kadle)

Tamarind

An inch of ginger

Coriander leaves

Six green chillies

Salt

Mustard

For aloo palya

Three boiled and mashed potatoes

One cup diced onion

Eight green chillies (sliced into two)

Milk

Butter

Mustard seeds

Turmeric

Coriander leaves

Salt (as per taste)

Method to prepare batter

Soak one cup dosa rice, one cup uddina bele, half cup chana dal and one tea spoon fenugreek seeds in water for around eight hours. Then grind them together to get a smooth batter. Let the batter rest for another eight hours to allow it to ferment.

Method to prepare red chutney

Take water in a pan and bring it to a boil. To the boiling water add, six to eight Guntur chillies, ten cloves of garlic

Remove the chillies and garlic cloves and transfer it to a mixer grinder. Add some fried grams and a pinch of salt. Grind it to a coarse paste.

Method for coconut chutney

Grind half a cup of grated coconut, little bit of fried gram, a small piece of tamarind, an inch of ginger, coriander leaves, six green chillies, a pinch of salt (as per taste) into a fine paste.

For the oggarane, take Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil in a frying pan, heat it. To the hot oil, add mustard, then once it crackles add curry leaves. Add this to the coconut chutney.

Method to prepare aloo palya

In a frying pan, add some Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil, two table spoon butter and heat it. Then add mustard seeds, add sliced chillies and diced onions. Once the onions change colour, add a pinch of turmeric, add the mashed potatoes. Mix well and add a little bit of milk. Keep it on low flame and cook till the milk is absorbed.

Then add some salt (as per taste). Garnish it with some coriander leaves.

Method to prepare masala dosa

Take some water in a bowl, add salt (as per taste) and three tea spoon of sugar, two table spoons of rice flour and mix well to form a thin batter. Pour it into the fermented batter. Give it a good mix.

Heat a dosa tava well. Sprinkle some water and wipe it with an onion.

Take a ladle of batter, pour it at the center of the tava and quickly spread the batter in circular direction, starting from the center till it reaches the end of the tava. Ensure that it remains circular in shape.

Add one to two tea spoon of oil. Coat it with the red chutney.

When it turns slightly brown, flip it and cook the other side. Flip it back and place some aloo palya at the center. Fold the dosa or roll it over the palya.

Enjoy your crispy masala dosa with some butter and coconut chutney. You may also have it with sambar.