A ‘yatre’ for the young

Karnataka Yatre’, a state-wide musical tour, is using songs to spread the message of love, peace and tolerance. The yatre is bringing meaningful musical performances to audiences in different districts of the state. Naada Maninalkur, an artist from Dakshina Kannada, launched this solo initiative in 2018.

This is the second such tour aimed to address social issues that people are facing in current times.

These programmes are conducted in schools and colleges to address people’s woes through renditions of songs with social and moral messages.

The tagline of the yatre, ‘beseva turthu hecche agide’, refers to the continuously growing and evolving complications of life. Compositions from Dasa Sahitya, Tatva Parampare, Vachanas, Karavaliya Saviradondu Daivagalu are sung.

The songs describe coexistence among human beings in the past. They also contain messages on social issues and problems. The lyrics address and dispel misconceptions. In doing so, the show helps people identify their hidden biases.

The performances happen both during day and in the night. They are called Kathala Hadu (songs in the dark) and Arivina Hadu (songs for enlightenment). Kathala Hadu shows are set in darkness, lit only by traditional lamps. The silence is only broken by the performer’s song.

Some programmes include musical sessions and interaction with the audience.

How it began

Naada sings and plays the two-stringed ektara. The artist is aiming to bring positive change in the lives of people through music and motivational sessions.

“There is goodness in everyone but we fail to realise it. People should learn to live with affection, kindness and respect. These songs help in achieving it,” says Naada.

Naada has also given talks on the need to raise boys with the right principles, in order to address patriarchy. He conducts workshops in schools.

Prior to this, Naada was a columnist and wrote on topics such as environment, education, relationships and mental health. “Once I began interacting with people through music and held discussions as a trainer, I saw changes in their lives. I realised that musical interactions yielded better results than writing columns,” he explains.

The response to his music propelled him to start the second musical journey across the state. The first tour of the yatre covered 1,280 km in 12 days.

People respond

Naada’s programmes have inspired others. An IT professional based in Bengaluru, Sowrabha Karinje had previously hosted Naada’s performance in her home. Spurred on by what she witnessed, she started ‘Soul Swara’, a platform through which she conducts cultural performances.

The group conducts book-reading sessions to bring a sense of peace to people amid their hectic schedules. Similar to Naada’s events, these are conducted in the dark, using only lamps for dim lighting.

The yatre also inspired Sadhashiva Rao, an event organiser from Arehole, who hosted two Kathala Haadu programmes in Mangaluru and an Arivina Haadu event for schoolchildren in Arehole recently.

“Naada catches the attention of children through music. He talks to them about how to handle failure. He also advises teachers to encourage students in every way possible to support them,’’ Rao says.