Syncretism in action

Karoshi and Maddin, Muslim families from Bagalkot’s Mahalingpur, refrain from cooking and consuming meat every Monday.

Just like other meat shops in the town, they keep their eateries closed on the first day of each week, out of respect for Mahalingeshwara.

All the Muslim families here have been voluntarily following this practice for centuries. Like their Hindu neighbours, they worship Mahalingeshwara at the temple every Monday. And Muharram celebrations see the Hindus stepping forward.

It is due to such a culture that the people here consider ‘Mahalingeshwara’ and ‘Muhammad’ synonymous. And this is not restricted to words but is reflected in the deeds of the residents of the village as well.

Mahalingpur, a town renowned for its jaggery and weaving, has maintained communal co-existence for well over two centuries.

Originally called Naragatti and later Varagatti, this town located on the banks of the Ghataprabha drew its present name from Shivayogi Mahalingeshwara, a mystical seer (Shivayogi), in the early 1800s.

Ashok Narode, a Kannada professor at Mahalingpur says the Mahalingeshwar seer not only came to the rescue of the people by his mystical powers but also preached brotherhood. He had followers from all communities including the Adil Shahi kings of Bijapur.

Inspired by the Shivayogi’s knowledge and social work, Maloji Ghorpade, the ruler of Mudhol, granted Mahalingpur to him.

The seeds of communal co-existence that were planted by Mahalingeshwar were later watered by Sadhu Niranjana Avadhoota, Basavananda and other seers.

‘Karnataka’s Kabir’ Padma Shri Ibrahim Sutar, who passed away recently, hailed from a weaver’s family in the town. He further nurtured this culture.

Having learnt the essence of the Quran and also the folk songs (Tatva Pada), Vachanas and the Bhavadgita, Sutar went on to propagate human values throughout his life.

Bhavaikya (harmony) became his favourite word and he named his Bhajana Mandal, his house at Mahalingpur and even his car as Bhavaikya.

Even to this day, people of all communities together worship Mahalingeshwara at the temple.

As Ibrahim Sutar’s son Humayun puts it, “Here, all communities work together. While the nekars (weavers) play the Karadi Vadya, bhajantris play the Shahanayi and Harijans the Khani. Patrotes and Bandivaddars look after the ratha, Lingayats perform the pallakki seva (palanquin procession) and Veerashaivas look after mass feeding. During every programme, Muslims of the Maldar family take the responsibility of inviting people of the village.”

Unique Muharram

Muharram observation is unique in Mahalingpur as it sees the participation of every community. The tabuts (Dolis, as it is called as in Urdu) installed in all the four directions of the town first meet at a central point and then proceed to the Mahalingeshwar Math. The Peethadhyaksha (head) of the math ceremoniously welcomes the Dolis and pays respect to it. Later, sweets like Chonge are prepared and relished in every household.

Humanyun recalls the time when Sidagireppanna Belaxgali, a social leader of the town, led the Banashankari Temple Yuvak Mandal which hosted an Iftar during the Ramzan in the temple premises.

“When my father explained to them that Muslims have to perform mass Namaz just after the Iftar, arrangements were made to perform Namaz in the Kalyan mantap of the temple,” he says, reiterating his father’s words that it is human values that matter more.

During every Navaratri Utsav, Muslims worship the deity when the idol is taken out in a grand procession on the streets of Mahalingpur.

While the annual Vedantha Parishat and other programmes arranged during the Punyaradhane (death anniversary) of Shivanand Mahaswami sees the participation of scholars from all communities, the Isthama (a religious meet of Muslims) held here a few years back saw Muslims honouring the head of the Mahalingeshwar Math.

The annual Mahalingeshwar fair that draws people from all communities is another classic example of the communal calm and mutual acceptance at Mahalingpur.

Strong roots

The culture has such strong roots that while Hindus observe Roza, Muslims perform Deednamaskar around the Mahalingeshwar Temple that has some Muslims as its trustees.

While a seer of the Neelkantheshwara Math offered land for the construction of the Haji Malang Baba Darga where Hindus offer puja each day, Muslims hoisted a saffron flag along with the green flag on Laal Saab Ali Darga in 2018 and even worshipped Lord Shrikrishna there.

While Muslim auto drivers name their auto stand after Mahalingeshwar and shower flower petals from a mosque when Hindus take out some processions, Hindus make their children stand in front of the mosques with folded hands during Namaz.

“It is due to such community celebrations and co-operation that peace is still standing tall in Mahalingpur. If this model of Mahalingpur is followed across the country, there would be no clashes due to communal hatred,” says Prof Ningappa Mudenoor, who hails from the town.