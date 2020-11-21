Try these delectable non-vegetarian dishes at home

These popular dishes prepared by celebrity chef Murali mark the final three recipes of Deccan Herald and Prajavani’s Cuisines of Karnataka series, presented in association with Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil.

Prawn fry

The prawn fry has a unique flavour and is a delicious starter. The key to preparing the perfect prawn fries is mixing it with the right amount of spices and frying it right.

Ingredients

One kg prawns

Two eggs

Three tablespoons maida

Four tablespoons cornflour

Turmeric powder

One tablespoon Kashmiri chilli powder

One tablespoon red chilli powder

Half teaspoon pepper powder

Three medium onions (sliced)

One tablespoon ginger garlic paste

Six to seven green chillies

Curry leaves

Salt (as per taste)

One tablespoon garam masala

Fresh coriander leaves

One tablespoon ghee

Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil

Recipe

In a bowl take the cleaned deveined prawns, add two eggs, three tablespoons of maida, four tablespoons of cornflour, a pinch of turmeric powder, one teaspoon of Kashmiri chilli powder, half teaspoon of pepper powder, and salt to taste. Mix them well.

Leave it for twenty minutes. In a pan, heat some oil and deep fry the marinated prawns until it turns crispy. Transfer the prawns to a plate.

In the same pan, retain some oil. Add the sliced onions, saute it and add one tablespoon of ginger garlic paste, a pinch of turmeric powder, one tablespoon of red chilli powder, half tablespoon of Kashmiri chilli powder, six to seven green chillies, some curry leaves, some salt and cook them well.

To this, add the fried prawns, one tablespoon garam masala, curry leaves and coriander leaves.

Turn off the stove and add one table spoon of ghee. Give it a good mix and relish your prawn fry.

***

Nati koli masala and palak poori

Chicken is perhaps the most popular meat in India, and every region has its own special way of preparing chicken dishes. Nati koli masala made from country chicken is a popular curry prepared in Mysuru and having it with palak poori adds a whole new dimension to it.

Ingredients

For Nati koli masala

One kg country chicken

Three to four inches of cinnamon

Five to six cloves

Seven to eight cardamom pods

Four big onions (sliced)

Two tablespoons poppy seeds

Half of coconut (grated)

Three tablespoons red chilli powder

Three tablespoons coriander powder

A pinch of turmeric powder

Salt (as per taste)

Ghee

Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil

For palak poori

Ten to fifteen spinach leaves (palak)

Two green chillies

One cup wheat flour

Two tablespoons maida

One tablespoon semolina (chiroti rava)

One teaspoon carom seeds (ajwain)

Salt (as per taste)

Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil

Recipe

Take the chicken in a pressure cooker. Add enough water to cover the chicken, a pinch of turmeric and salt and cook for three to four whistles.

Then heat five tablespoons of oil in a pan. Add two tablespoons of ghee, three to four inches of cinnamon, five to six cloves, seven to eight cardamom pods, some sliced onions. Fry till the onions turn brown. Transfer it to a plate. Then add two tablespoons of poppy seeds, roast for some time and then add the grated coconut.

Once the fried onions are cooled, add three tablespoons of red chilli powder, three tablespoons of coriander powder, water and then grind to obtain a fine masala paste.

Grind the coconut and poppy seeds separately to a fine paste. Heat some oil and ghee, and fry the remaining onion till it turns translucent. Add the ground masala paste. Add the cooked chicken, followed by the coconut and poppy seeds paste. Mix well.

Cover the pan and cook for some time to allow the meat to absorb the spices. To prepare the pooris, first blanch the spinach leaves. Then transfer the leaves to a mixer grinder, add two green chillies and blend it.

In a bowl, take one cup of wheat flour, two tablespoons of maida, one tablespoon semolina, one teaspoon of carom seeds, and a pinch of salt.

Add one tablespoon of oil. Then add the spinach puree little at a time and knead to obtain the dough. Roll out even-sized pooris and deep fry them.

Enjoy your Nati Koli masala with palak pooris.

***

Donne Biryani

A Bengaluru specialty, donne biryani gets its name from the bowls or cups made from dried palm leaves, called donne, in which this biryani is served.

Ingredients

For the marinade:

One and a half kg chicken

Two tablespoons red chilli powder

Two tablespoons ginger garlic paste

One cup curd

A pinch of turmeric

Salt (as per taste)

For the paste:

Four to five inches of cinnamon

Cloves

Five to six cardamom pods

One tablespoon black peppercorns

Three big onions (sliced)

Green chillies

One small bowl mint leaves (pudina)

One medium bowl fenugreek leaves (methi)

One large bowl coriander leaves Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil

For the rice:

One kg Jeera Sambha rice

One inch cinnamon

Four to five cloves

Cardamom

One mace (Javitri)

One star anise

Half teaspoon stone flower (Kalpasi)

One teaspoon Shahi Jeera

One bay leaf

Two tablespoons kasuri methi

One small onion sliced

Five tablespoons ginger garlic paste

Lemon or lime

A pinch of turmeric powder

Ghee

Salt (as per taste)

Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil

Recipe

To the cleaned chicken, add two tablespoons of red chilli powder, a pinch of turmeric, two tablespoons of ginger garlic paste, one cup curd and salt as per taste. Mix well and leave it for fifteen minutes.

In a pan, heat two tablespoons of oil, add a piece of cinnamon, a few cloves, five to six cardamom pods, one tablespoon of black peppercorns, three sliced onions, eight to ten green chillies. Saute it for a while.

Turn off the stove and allow it cool. Then take it in a mixer grinder, add some water and grind it to a fine masala paste.

To prepare the green paste, heat one tablespoon of oil in a pan and add one small bowl of mint leaves, one medium bowl of fenugreek leaves, one large bowl of coriander leaves. Saute it for a while.

Turn off the stove and allow it cool. Then transfer it to a mixer grinder, add some water and grind to obtain a fine green paste.

Heat one cup of oil in a cooking pot. Add one inch cinnamon, four to five cloves, some cardamom pods, one mace, one star anise, half teaspoon stone flower, one teaspoon shahi jeera, one bay leaf, two tablespoons kasuri methi.

Then add sliced small onion, five tablespoons of ginger garlic paste, a pinch of turmeric powder and salt.

Fry until there is no raw smell of the ginger garlic paste.

Add the marinated chicken to this. Then add the masala paste and mix them well. Cover the pot and cook for ten minutes. Then add the green paste and give it a good mix. Then cover the pot and cook until the chicken is half cooked.

To cook rice, you will need one and a half cup of water for every cup of Jeera Sambha rice. So, first check for the water content in the pot and then add water accordingly.

Check for the salt and spices. Then bring the water to a boil. Squeeze some lemon juice and add pre-soaked Jeera Sambha rice and mix them well.

Cover and cook on high heat for five minutes, then on medium heat for another twenty minutes.

Finally add two tablespoons of ghee to the biryani.

Serve it with a boiled egg in a donne bowl!

(Compiled by Dhanyata M Poovaiah)