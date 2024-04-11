Akebono, the first foreign-born sumo grand champion, dies aged 54

Tokyo: Akebono, an American-born sumo wrestler who became the first non-Japanese grand champion or "yokozuna", died of heart failure this month, the US Forces in Japan said on Thursday. He was 54.

The winner of 11 championships— the 10th most in modern sumo history, Akebono was physically imposing at 203 centimeters (6'8") and 233 kilograms (514 lb). His fighting style relied on his immense size to thrust his foes out of the ring.

Born Chad George Ha'aheo Rowan in Hawaii, Akebono was a college basketball player who was recruited by the head of a Japanese sumo stable, who was also Hawaiian.

He entered the sumo world in 1988 and rose to its highest rank of yokozuna in January 1993, becoming modern sumo's 64th yokozuna. He later became a Japanese citizen, taking the name Taro Akebono.

As a foreigner, Akebono followed in the footsteps of the even bigger Konishiki, also from Hawaii, and alongside fellow yokozuna Musashimaru, originally from American Samoa.