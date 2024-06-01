An extra ounce of power

I’m a little wary of people who blow their own trumpet loudly and often, so it was with mixed feelings of awe and a sort of distaste that I waited for Muhammad Ali. Three-time winner of the World heavyweight title and the winner of 56 of the 61 professional fights of his career, Ali was a force to reckon with. Ah… there he was. The stooped posture and shuffling steps that he developed towards the end of his life made my heart soften — this was not the man who declared that he would “Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee. The hands can’t hit what the eyes can’t see. Now you see me, now you don’t” boxer of legend. It was a man old beyond his years and stricken with Parkinson’s. “Thank you, sir, for agreeing to meet with me,” I said. Ali nodded and smiled as he sat down. “Can we start with you telling us something about your early life? You weren’t born Mohammed Ali, were you?” “My birth name was Cassius Clay. I was named after a white farmer who emancipated 40 slaves. In the 50s segregation and slavery were a ‘natural’ phenomena in the American south. My father painted billboards and my mother worked as a domestic help. As a child, I saw all the white objects and people in literature, in media and even in household products and I wondered why black people weren’t shown like that.”