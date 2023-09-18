Asia Cup Final 2023: India crushes Sri Lanka by 10 wickets to with their eighth title

Team India lifted the Asia Cup after crushing defending champions Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the final at the R Premadasa Stadium in Sri Lanka.
Credit: PTI
Mohammed Siraj emerged as the hero of the match by claiming a career-best 6-21, including four wickets in one over.
Credit: PTI
Electing to bat, Sri Lanka were bundled out for a paltry 50 in 15.2 overs with five batters getting ducks.
Credit: PTI
Sri Lanka batters looked helpless as Siraj breathed fire with the new ball.
Credit: Instagram/@mohammedsirajofficial
Hardik Pandya also contributed from the opposite end and claimed three wickets.
Credit: Instagram/@hardikpandya93
India skipper Rohit Sharma held himself back and sent out Ishan Kishan to open the innings with Shubman Gill, opting for a left-right opening stand.
Credit: PTI
The openers scored freely to ensure there was no drama and Kishan, who made 23 not out, scored the winning run of the summit clash, which lasted only 21.3 overs.
Credit: PTI
Team India captain Rohit Sharma receives champions award during the presentation of the Final of the Asia Cup 2023 at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Credit: PTI
Ravindra Jadeja receives Sansui Catch of the match award during the presentation of the Final of the Asia Cup 2023.
Credit: PTI
Kuldeep Yadav received the player of the series award.
Credit: PTI