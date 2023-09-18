Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

Asia Cup Final 2023: India crushes Sri Lanka by 10 wickets to with their eighth title

After speedster Mohammed Siraj's fiery spell decimated Sri Lanka, the opening duo of Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan scored a flawless fifty-run partnership as India won the Asia Cup for the eighth time.
Last Updated 18 September 2023, 05:25 IST

Follow Us

[object Object]

Team India lifted the Asia Cup after crushing defending champions Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the final at the R Premadasa Stadium in Sri Lanka.

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
[object Object]

Mohammed Siraj emerged as the hero of the match by claiming a career-best 6-21, including four wickets in one over.

Credit: PTI

[object Object]

Electing to bat, Sri Lanka were bundled out for a paltry 50 in 15.2 overs with five batters getting ducks.

Credit: PTI

[object Object]

Sri Lanka batters looked helpless as Siraj breathed fire with the new ball.

Credit: Instagram/@mohammedsirajofficial

[object Object]

Hardik Pandya also contributed from the opposite end and claimed three wickets.

Credit: Instagram/@hardikpandya93

[object Object]

India skipper Rohit Sharma held himself back and sent out Ishan Kishan to open the innings with Shubman Gill, opting for a left-right opening stand.

Credit: PTI

[object Object]

The openers scored freely to ensure there was no drama and Kishan, who made 23 not out, scored the winning run of the summit clash, which lasted only 21.3 overs.

Credit: PTI

[object Object]

Team India captain  Rohit Sharma receives champions award during the presentation of the Final of the Asia Cup 2023 at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Credit: PTI

[object Object]

Ravindra Jadeja receives Sansui Catch of the match award during the presentation of the Final of the Asia Cup 2023.

Credit: PTI

[object Object]

Kuldeep Yadav received the player of the series award.

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 18 September 2023, 05:25 IST)
Sports NewsTeam IndiaSri LankaAsia CupAsia Cup 2023India vs Sri LankaMohammad Siraj

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT