Asiad medalist Poovamma handed 2-year ban by NADA

Asiad medalist Poovamma handed 2-year ban by Anti-Doping Appeal Panel

On appeal by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) against the disciplinary panel decision, the ADAP handed Poovamma a two-year ban

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 20 2022, 00:39 ist
  • updated: Sep 20 2022, 00:39 ist

Senior India quarter-miler and Asian Games medallist MR Poovamma has been handed a two-year ban for flunking a dope test last year as the Anti-Doping Appeal Panel (ADAP) of the NADA overturned a disciplinary panel decision to hand her a three-month suspension.

The 32-year-old Poovamma's dope sample collected on February 18 last year, during the Indian Grand Prix I in Patiala, had returned positive for stimulant methylhexaneamine, a specified substance under World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Code. The Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel in a June order had handed her just three months suspension.

On appeal by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) against the disciplinary panel decision, the ADAP handed Poovamma a two-year ban.

"We set aside the impugned order dated 16.06.2022 as passed by Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel and allow the appeal of NADA and consequently impose a sanction of 02 years under Article 10.2.2 ineligibility upon the Athlete," the Anti-Doping Appeal Panel headed by Abhinav Mukerji said in its order dated September 16.

"We also direct that under Article 10.10 all other competitive results obtained by the athlete from the date of sample collection i.e., 18.02.2021 shall be disqualified and all resulting consequences including forfeiture of medals, points and prizes shall follow."

The appeal panel said, "Once the presence of the prohibited substance is established in the body of the athlete and no exculpatory or mitigating circumstances exist, the natural consequences under the ADR follows."

Poovamma was a member of the gold-winning 4x400m women's and mixed relay teams in the 2018 Asian Games and also part of the 4x400m relay squad that won the gold at the 2014 Asian Games.

She also won a bronze in the individual 400m in the 2012 Asian Games. She received the Arjuna Award in 2015.

There was speculation over Poovamma's dope flunk last year after she skipped the relay trials in Patiala just a few weeks before the Tokyo Olympics. She later left the national camp which had surprised many.

She had won silver medals in Indian Grand Prix I and II in Thiruvananthapuram on March 13 and 23, respectively, with timings of 53.39sec and 52.44sec (season's best). She had also won a silver in the Federation Cup in Malappuram in April with a time of 52.70s.

She will be stripped off all the three medals.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Asian Games
Sports News
World Anti-Doping Agency

What's Brewing

Man moves HC to ensure wife doesn't perform last rites

Man moves HC to ensure wife doesn't perform last rites

Lumpy skin disease: Cow brought into Rajasthan Assembly

Lumpy skin disease: Cow brought into Rajasthan Assembly

How antimicrobial-resistant microbes reach humans

How antimicrobial-resistant microbes reach humans

Cinemas set to reopen doors in Kashmir after 3 decades

Cinemas set to reopen doors in Kashmir after 3 decades

UP CM Yogi Adityanath's temple built in Ayodhya

UP CM Yogi Adityanath's temple built in Ayodhya

 