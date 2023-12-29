Ageing like fine wine

The highest-ranked Indian in world badminton at eight, H S Prannoy, is but just one example. At 31, the player from Kerala attained his best ranking of no. 6, won a bronze at the World Championships besides leading the Indian men’s side to the first-ever team silver in the Asian Games. The pinnacle of his achievements for this year came when he ended a 41-year-old medal drought in men’s singles by capturing a bronze for his second metal at the continental bash in Hangzhou.