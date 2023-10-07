Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsbadminton

Asian Games: Indian duo Satwik-Chirag wins historic doubles gold in badminton

Satwiksairaj and Chirag thus became the first-ever Indian badminton doubles pair to win the Asian Games gold medal, having eliminated former world champions Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in the last-four stage.
Last Updated 07 October 2023, 08:41 IST

Follow Us

The Indian duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty downed South Korea's Korea's Choi Solgyu-Kim Wonho 21-18 21-16 to clinch a historic gold medal at the Asian Games here on Saturday.

The Indian pair made multiple mini comebacks to win the opening game in 29 minutes.

But, in the second game, the Indians put their rivals under pressure and sealed the match that lasted 57 minutes.

Satwiksairaj and Chirag thus became the first-ever Indian badminton doubles pair to win the Asian Games gold medal, having eliminated former world champions Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in the last-four stage.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 07 October 2023, 08:41 IST)
Sports NewsAsian GamesBadminton

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT