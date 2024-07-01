Canada Open: Lakshya Sen hopes to regain form as defending champion

Calgary (Canada): With fond memories of his past, defending champion Lakshya Sen will look to end his title drought when he begins his campaign at the Canada Open badminton tournament here on Tuesday.

The world No 14 Sen is the only Indian competing in the BWF World Tour Super 500 meet who will compete in the Paris Olympics.

The reigning Commonwealth Games gold medallist's form has slipped since his Canada Open triumph around this time last year as he is yet to win a title since then.