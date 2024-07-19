Olympics 2024| Lakshya ver'Sen' 2.0 loading!

"This is the biggest tournament of my life. I think the competition will be very tough. Everyone will try to bring their A-game. I am also preparing the same way," he said. "But, we can’t work on all things during an Olympic year because there is hardly any time. You have to prioritise and focus on all the things you can see tangible growth in. I am aware of my strengths and I am aware of my weaknesses. The plan is to make the most of my strengths and try to reduce the number of mistakes which arise from my weaknesses.”