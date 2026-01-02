Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsbadminton

New KBA chief Bangarappa looks to resolve tussle with BAI

Leading the team is Kumar S Bangarappa who was elected the 15th president of the KBA.
Last Updated : 02 January 2026, 18:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 January 2026, 18:22 IST
Sports NewsBadmintonKBA

Follow us on :

Follow Us