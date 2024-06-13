Prannoy enters quarterfinals of Australia Open badminton

Sydney: Experienced Indian shuttler HS Prannoy eased into the quarterfinals of the Australia Open with a fluent win over Misha Zilberman of Israel in a men's singles second round match here on Thursday.

Prannoy, a former world No.1 and seeded fifth here, took just 46 minutes to get the better of Zilberman 21-17 21-15 in their round of 16 match.

He will be up against second seed Kodai Naroaka of Japan in the next round.

However, it was curtains for Kiran George in the men's singles event as he lost 20-22 6-21 against seventh seed Kenta Nishimoto of Japan.

Later in the day, Sameer Verma will be up against eighth seed Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in his men's singles contest.